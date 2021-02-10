Easy-to-Use Benchtop Evaporator to Improve Your Labs Productivity

Drawing upon patented Vacuum Vortex Concentration technology, the BioChromato Smart Evaporator C10 offers fast and effective evaporation of up to 10 samples in vials in parallel improving your labs productivity.



Proven to be the ideal lab tool for fast and simple removal of even high boiling point solvents such as DMSO, DMF and water, the benchtop Smart Evaporator C10 also excels at safe drying of temperature sensitive compounds and efficient drying of solvent volumes as low as 0.1ml.

The Smart Evaporator C10 offers big multi sample drying time savings compared to using a nitrogen blowdown evaporator or rotary evaporator. In independent testing, the Smart Evaporator C10 was shown to reduce the drying time for 8 aqueous samples from 2 hours using a rotary evaporator to just 15 minutes.

Beneficially the Smart Evaporator C10 is also proven to dry your samples without solvent bumping or splashing thereby eliminating risk of sample loss, cross contamination and saving your valuable time.

Available in a choice of 4 attractive colours - the BioChromato C10 Smart Evaporator offers a productive sample preparation tool for labs tasked with solvent removal directly from liquid chromatography vials or concentration of multiple samples from extraction or fractionation processes.

For further information on the Smart Evaporator C10 please visit https://biochromato.com/smart-evaporator/smart-evaporator-c10/ or contact BioChromato Inc. on +81-466-23-8382 / [email protected] / [email protected] and [email protected].

Founded in 1983, BioChromato Inc is a respected Japanese manufacturer of unique high-quality products for chemical laboratories. Through its team of experienced technical experts and network of specialist distributors - BioChromato's aim is to enhance the efficiency of research and development through its development of problem-solving laboratory instruments and consumables.