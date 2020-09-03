New grant supports research into diabetic kidney disease and COVID-19

Mater and University of Queensland Researcher Dr Mitchell Sullivan has been awarded a 2020 Advance Queensland Industry Research Fellowship from the Queensland Government to fund his research into diabetic kidney disease and COVID-19.

The Industry Research Fellowship is targeted at supporting PhD qualified researchers in undertaking original research that will benefit Queensland, considering the current global COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the funding round was changed to focus on fellowships that support COVID-19 research.

Mitchell explains he had previously been exploring the link between diabetes and diabetic kidney disease under Professor Josephine Forbes at the Translational Research Institute however as COVID-19 emerged he quickly changed the direction of his research and will continue to collaborate closely with Prof. Forbes on this new issue.

It has been discovered that people with either diabetes or diabetic kidney disease who contract COVID-19 are more severely impacted and up to seven times more likely to die from the disease. Research has reported that 30 per cent of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized suffered severe kidney damage, we believe COVID-19 causes kidney damage potentially as a result of the virus invading the kidney cells or due to whole-body inflammation resulting from the immune system trying to fight the disease. We are currently using a drug to restore the cell power stations or the mitochondria in the kidneys thus protecting them from damage. We hope the use of this drug will save the most venerable members of the population from succumbing to more severe forms of the disease.” Dr Mitchell Sullivan, Researcher, Mater and University of Queensland

Mitchell explains this treatment would not only help to protect people with diabetic kidney disease who contact COVID-19 but future proof patients from other potential coronavirus outbreaks or pneumonia.