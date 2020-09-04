Researchers to create an integrated global platform for longevity biotechnology, aging research

Deep Longevity, Inc (DLI), a leader in artificial intelligence for aging and longevity research announced that it had entered into the agreement to be acquired by Regent Pacific to create the integrated global platform for longevity biotechnology and aging research.

The announcement was made during the 7th Annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery, the world's largest conference dedicated to aging research and drug discovery co-organized by Deep Longevity.

We are very happy to collaborate with Regent team, Jim Mellon, and Dr. Wei-Wu He to attempt to create an integrated ecosystem for scientists, medical doctors, medical centers, and insurance companies to extend human productive longevity and improve performance using artificial intelligence." Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder, and CEO of Deep Longevity

The scientists in the combined company intend to develop a global end-to-end longevity ecosystem through its "longevity cloud" - a large set of universal and application-specific deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" developed using the latest advances in artificial intelligence and aging research.

The platform will serve researchers, medical doctors, and enthusiasts worldwide by providing a novel way to track and analyze aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, organism, and even psychological levels.

Deep Longevity scientists are the original inventors of the "deep aging clocks", multimodal biomarkers of aging developed using deep learning techniques with multiple granted patents. They recently published deep hematological aging clocks, deep transcriptomic and proteomic aging clocks, deep microbiomic aging clocks, and contributed to the development of the photographic aging clocks.

Jamie Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Regent Pacific, said, "Our long-term vision is to transform Regent Pacific into a global end-to-end longevity and wellness biotechnology company dedicated to extending healthy productive lives of billions of people worldwide by developing a longevity ecosystem. It is only logical to start executing on this vision via the acquisition of the most sophisticated artificial intelligence system designed to track the rate of human aging and evaluate the effectiveness of longevity interventions. This system can be used by the longevity and performance clinics, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, and large employers that deeply care about their workforce."