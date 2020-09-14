High levels of steroids put asthma patients at greater risk of serious side-effects

More than one quarter of asthma patients have been prescribed potentially dangerous amounts of steroid tablets, with researchers warning this puts them at greater risk of serious side-effects.

Researchers, led by University of Queensland Professor John Upham, analyzed data from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) to find out how often Australians with asthma were taking repeated courses of steroid tablets.

Professor Upham said the study looked at more than 120,000 cases where asthma patients were given one or more prescriptions for steroid tablets by their doctor between 2014 and 2018.

Researchers found more than 25 per cent of those patients were more likely to have a chronic condition. Short courses of steroid tablets can be effective at treating asthma attacks in the short term, but it's becoming clear that repeated use may cause significant long term side-effects like diabetes, osteoporosis and cataracts."

John Upham, Professor, University of Queensland

Related Stories

Around 2.5 million Australians have asthma, with the condition affecting more women than men.

Professor Upham said the best way to prevent asthma attacks was by regularly using preventer inhalers.

"Unfortunately, our study found half of asthma patients given repeated scripts for steroid tablets were not using inhalers as often as they should," he said.

"Better approaches are needed to educate and support asthma patients, and encourage them use preventer inhalers regularly.

"This is the best way to avoid or minimise the need for steroid tablets, and the side effects they can produce."

Researchers from the Alfred Hospital (Melbourne), University of Newcastle, Monash University, Fiona Stanley Hospital (Perth), University of Sydney, Australian National University and Concord Hospital (Sydney) were involved in the study.

Source:

University of Queensland

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Elevated BPA levels associated with more asthma symptoms in kids
Study may lead to novel therapies for asthma
Electronic alert on general practitioners can reduce excessive prescribing of short-acting asthma reliever
Asthma drugs improve performance in healthy non-asthmatic subjects
Vitamin D supplements do not prevent severe asthma attacks in children
'Night owl' teens more likely to develop asthma and allergies
QUT and Oxford collaborate on clinical trial to test asthma inhalers as treatment for COVID-19
Fewer rhinovirus infections in Philadelphia after COVID-19 stay-at-home orders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

News-Medical spoke to Yourgene health on their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they developed a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study examines whether asthma is a significant risk factor for severe COVID-19