Study identifies genetic mutation associated with rare blood vessel disease

Understanding of fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD), a rare blood vessel disease, is making the jump from the laboratory to the clinic with new findings about a genetic variant.

Researchers found the mutation in a gene that is associated with classical Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome as well, in multifocal FMD. That means it could help clinicians understand whether a person inherited the disease from a relative or another mechanism, in affected families.

We identified four independent families with the same genetic variant in COL5A1 and vascular disease in a pattern of dysplasia-associated arterial disease, including arterial dissections and multifocal FMD. Notably, the variant appears to have been inherited from a shared ancestral founder."

Santhi Ganesh, M.D., senior author, associate professor of internal medicine and human genetics, and cardiologist at the Michigan Medicine Frankel Cardiovascular Center

Ganesh says the implication of this finding is that other carriers of this variant may exist in the population. The pattern of arterial involvement among carriers of the COL5A1 "G514S" variant is unique, providing clinicians with clues for when to suspect its involvement.

"The identified genetic variant meets clinical criteria for pathogenicity - a first for FMD," she says.

Further, additional variants in the COL5A1 gene were associated with a higher rate of arterial dissections among individuals with multifocal FMD.

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Richer, J., et al. (2020) A Novel Recurrent COL5A1 Genetic Variant Is Associated With a Dysplasia-Associated Arterial Disease Exhibiting Dissections and Fibromuscular Dysplasia. Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology. doi.org/10.1161/ATVBAHA.119.313885.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research delineates how genetic variations cause atopic dermatitis
D614G spike mutation increases infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 and neutralization susceptibility
Inherited variation in GATA3 gene is linked to relapse in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Prescribing treatments according to genetic differences could benefit children with asthma
Researchers identify genetic markers linked to higher risk of capecitabine-induced hand-foot syndrome
Research finds genetic factors that protect from chronification of migraines
Genetic analysis finds link between obesity-related genes and rheumatoid arthritis
Combination of nanotechnology and genetic engineering for regulating fatal cancer stemness

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows how genetic data can be used to prioritize drug targets for complex diseases