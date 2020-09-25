Researchers advance novel compounds to help treat C. difficile infection

Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, is the leading cause of health care-associated infection in the U.S.

Only two antibiotics, vancomycin and fidaxomicin, are FDA approved for the treatment of C. diff, but even these therapies suffer from high treatment failure and recurrence.

Now, Purdue University innovators have advanced novel compounds they developed to help treat patients with C. diff, one of only four bacteria considered an urgent threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their work is published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

"Our compounds have several advantages, including ultrapotent activities with minimum inhibitory concentration values as low as 0.003 μg/mL," "Our compounds also do not kill good bacteria at concentrations that kill C. diff and performed significantly better than current antibiotics in preventing recurrence. These are significant advantages for patients dealing with this difficult bacterial infection."

Herman O. Sintim, Drug Discovery Professor of Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Purdue University

Related Stories

The most promising of the Purdue compounds, containing trifluoromethylthio functional group, is HSGN-218. Sintim said it has been shown to be one of the most potent compounds ever produced for use against C. diff.

"This is part of our work to create new solutions to treat diseases and infections, which are resistant to current treatment options," said Sintim, who is a member of the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research and the Purdue Institute for Drug Discovery. "This work provides a potential clinical lead for the development of C. diff therapeutics and also highlights dramatic drug potency enhancement via halogen substitution."

The researchers patented their compounds through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization, which is looking for partners to advance the technology.

Source:

Purdue University

Journal reference:

Naclerio, G., et al. (2020) Ultrapotent inhibitor of Clostridioides difficile growth, which suppresses recurrence in vivo. Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. doi.org/10.1021/acs.jmedchem.0c01198.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 works with the body's microbiota to increase disease severity in obese and diabetic patients
Research suggests seaweed extract and xylitol may help protect against COVID-19
Study shows how bacteria become increasingly infectious under certain conditions
Research suggests school reopenings contribute to rise in COVID-19 cases
Study shows how foodborne pathogen infects a human intestinal cell
New lactic acid bacteria can be used to make camel milk products safer
Research explains why flu is dangerous for pregnant women
Important research on SARS-CoV-2 proteins using proximity labeling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New method quickly shows how antibiotics combine to stop bacterial growth