Laser irradiation shows promise as a new treatment modality for osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease in which bone loses mass as a result of age or other influences. This weakening is the leading cause of fractures in the elderly, often after trivial injuries, and makes treating these "pathological fractures" a challenge. Bone health is a dynamic process of continual remodeling controlled by multiple factors. Sclerostin, a glycoprotein coded by the gene SOST, is produced by bone cells and suppresses bone formation.

Now, researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have shown that laser irradiation, by inhibiting sclerostin expression without inducing inflammation, shows promise as a new treatment modality for osteoporosis.

Lasers have been used in medical and dental practice for their beneficial photo-biomodulation effects on tissue healing. The benefits of low-level laser therapy are now gaining increased attention in spheres of medicine and dentistry that require enhanced bone regeneration.

Related Stories

The team knew that in periodontal surgery, bone that underwent controlled destruction using a specific type of laser known as an Er:YAG laser healed faster than bone subjected to conventional bur drilling. Thus, they wondered whether Er:YAG laser irradiation modified SOST expression in bone. "We set out to compare comprehensive and sequential gene expression and biological healing responses in laser-ablated, bur-drilled, and untreated bone, as well as investigating the bio-stimulation effect of an Er:YAG laser on osteogenic cells," explains Yujin Ohsugi, lead author.

Using microarray analysis, the researchers first studied gene expression patterns in rat skull bones during healing at 6, 24, and 72 hours after drilling or laser treatment. Immunohistochemical analysis at 1 day was performed to detect sclerostin expression. Additionally, oseteogenic cell cultures were irradiated in vitro and assessed for cell death and sclerostin concentration.

We confirmed decreased sclerostin expression after laser irradiation both in vivo and in vitro. Interestingly, sequential microarray analysis revealed a clear distinction in the gene expression pattern between bur-drilled and laser-ablated bones at 24 hours, with the former alone showing enriched inflammation-related pathways. Significantly, at 6 hours following laser ablation, the Hippo signaling pathway that limits tissue overgrowth was enriched but inflammation-related pathways remained unaffected, suggesting that laser irradiation worked thorough mechanical bio-stimulation."

Sayaka Katagiri, corresponding author

The finding that mechanical stimulation of laser irradiation inhibits the pathways that suppress bone regeneration without provoking inflammation may aid development of laser-based therapeutic methods. Such methods might be used in treatments for osteoporosis and to induce or promote bone regeneration in medical and dental procedures.

Source:

Tokyo Medical and Dental University

Journal reference:

Ohsugi, Y., et al. (2020) Laser irradiation decreases sclerostin expression in bone and osteogenic cells. The FASEB Journal. doi.org/10.1096/fj.202001032R.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Another study finds cross-reactivity T cell responses against SARS-CoV-2
Production of six monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein
Researchers identify a potential target for small cell lung cancer
Lung tissue in fatal COVID-19 shows broad cell tropism and extensive damage
CAR T cell therapy can predict treatment response in patients with large B-cell lymphoma
Immunotherapy drug improves survival over standard chemotherapy for lung cancer patients
Combinational therapy with antibiotics and stem cells effectively treats bone infections
New findings could improve investigation of T cell response to COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

In this interview, Dr. Hadi Yassine and Dr. Hassan Zaraket speak about their research into whether COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus.

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows how cancer cells gain access to nerve signal to enter the bloodstream