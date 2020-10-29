Study: Mammary basal cell lineage contributes to breast cancer heterogeneity

A key hurdle in treating breast cancers is intratumoral heterogeneity, or the presence of multiple different cell populations within the same tumor that have distinct characteristics such as gene expression, metabolism and ability to divide, spread and grow.

These cells can also respond with varying levels of sensitivity to standard therapies, and ultimately, are a contributing factor to therapeutic resistance.

A team of researchers led by Dartmouth's and Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Norris Cotton Cancer Center have a new understanding of how tumor heterogeneity arises and how it can be curtailed to render tumors less metastatic and more sensitive to therapy.

The team identified that the mammary basal cell lineage contributes to breast cancer heterogeneity, fueling the outgrowth of multiple aggressive tumor subpopulations.

Through the activation of a signaling pathway driven by protein kinase A (PKA), we are able to limit the self-renewal potential of basal cells, which impedes the outgrowth of metastatic, therapy-resistant tumor cell subpopulations."

Diwakar Pattabiraman, PhD, Study Corresponding Author and Principal Investigator, Cancer Biologist, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

The team's findings,"Limiting Self-Renewal of the Basal Compartment by PKA Activation Induces Differentiation and Alters the Evolution of Mammary Tumors,"are newly published in Developmental Cell.

Pattabiraman notes that developing an understanding of how to tackle this heterogeneity is crucial for successful therapeutic intervention.

"While there are no approaches to targeting PKA currently, there could be some therapeutic utility in pursuing the inhibition of its substrates such as Sox4. We plan to study the PKA-Sox4 connection in further detail, specifically to explore the possibility of targeting the transcriptional ability of Sox4."

Source:

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Journal reference:

Ognjenovic, N. B., et al. (2020) Limiting Self-Renewal of the Basal Compartment by PKA Activation Induces Differentiation and Alters the Evolution of Mammary Tumors. Developmental Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.devcel.2020.10.004.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New technique could propel personalized cancer treatments
Researchers receive $2.5 million grant to develop and analyze breast tumor organoids
Ultramicroscopy helps visualize tumor tissues in three dimensions
Researchers create AI system that matches tumors to best drug combinations
Scientists develop a way to accurately detect and monitor common pediatric brain cancer
Study finds wide variation in levels and anti-tumor effectiveness of a common cancer drug
Study: R-spondin growth factor reduces intestinal tumors in early phase of colorectal cancer
Researchers identify new mechanism underlying the progression of FAP-associated Desmoid tumor

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Nanoparticles release bursts of calcium to reverse multidrug resistance in tumor cells