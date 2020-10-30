Decision conflict may lead to less favorable treatment outcomes in cancer patients

Nearly one-third of cancer patients who decide to undergo surgery for their condition may have second thoughts, and this decision conflict may lead to less favorable treatment outcomes in both the near- and long-term, according to a team of investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Ariadne Labs, a joint center for health systems innovation at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH).

In a pilot study to see whether a survey and sensor data collected from a smartphone app could help identify clinically significant decision conflict in patients scheduled to undergo cancer surgery, Nikhil Panda, MD, MPH, from MGH and colleagues found that 27 percent reported having a conflict about their decision.

When we followed that group out to 90 days after surgery, and even after accounting for potential differences between the group that reported conflict before surgery and the group that didn't, the people who said they had conflict were less active overall. In surgery, we know that if people are more active, it's an independent predictor of having better functional outcomes over the long term."

Nikhil Panda, MD, MPH, Massachusetts General Hospital

The findings are reported in the journal Annals of Surgery.

Patients with cancers that can be treated by surgery often wrestle with issues such as their treatment goals (for example, the potential for cure or symptom relief) and their health-related quality of life following treatment.

Cancer specialists try their best to engage patients in decision making regarding their care, but as Panda and colleagues write, "the lack of scalable, generalizable, and patient-centered outcome measurement tools means that many patients face cancer treatment, including surgery, without an understanding of how the intervention will affect outcomes that matter the most to them."

Related Stories

That lack of understanding can lead to clinically significant decision conflict, which has been shown in previous studies to be associated with problems such as patients not following treatment plans, strained patient-provider relationships and poorer emotional and psychological health.

To get a better understanding of the effects of decision conflict on postoperative health, the investigators recruited patients who were scheduled for surgery within a week or so to treat cancers of the breast, skin, soft tissues, abdomen or thyroid/parathyroid, and who owned a smartphone running on the Apple iOS or Android operating systems.

The patients were asked to download a data-gathering application that delivered to their phones the Decision Conflict Scale, a certified tool for measuring clinically significant decision conflict. The app also used the phone's motion-sensing accelerometer to gather continual data about activity following surgery.

Of 85 patients who downloaded the app and completed the Decision Conflict Scale, 27 percent reported clinically significant decision conflict, and although this group did not differ in pre-operative physical activity from the patients who did not report decision conflict, Panda and colleagues found that at 30, 60, and 90 days after surgery the patients with decision conflict had significantly lower levels of physical activity.

"If we can find something that's easily modifiable to improve that outcome, that would be a good thing. Factors such as obesity and smoking are very difficult to modify in the short term, but we may be able to reduce conflict by better informed consent, using decision aids, or improving communication between patients and their surgeons. These are all low-hanging fruit," Panda said.

Source:

Massachusetts General Hospital

Journal reference:

Nikhil, P., et al. (2020) Smartphone-Based Assessment of Preoperative Decision Conflict and Postoperative Physical Activity Among Patients Undergoing Cancer Surgery
A Prospective Cohort Study. Annals of Surgery. doi.org/10.1097/SLA.0000000000004487.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Medicinal plant stops the growth of breast cancer cells, shows research
Metastasis-free survival is strongly linked to overall survival of men treated for prostate cancer
Myeloid cells can suppress immune response, promote brain metastasis
Fecal immunochemical test accurately rules out bowel cancer in patients with suspicious symptoms
Study shows ultrasound treatment can destroy cancer cells without surgery
Inflammasome may play a key role in triggering immune response to cancer
$14 million grant awarded to mitigate the impact of cancer on Pacific Islanders
Multimodal mapping of immune landscape in pancreatic cancer could guide personalized therapies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UVA research sheds light on how cancer remodels our chromosomes