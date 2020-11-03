Adaptive evolution of human coronaviruses may necessitate frequent reformulation of vaccines

Researchers from the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, USA, have revealed that adaptive evolution in the antigenic regions facilitates seasonal coronaviruses to escape the host immune responses and to cause recurrent infections.

The study, currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server, highlights that vaccines developed against these viruses may need to be reformulated continuously to better manage viral infections. This could mean that coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) vaccines currently in their final stages of investigations may need to be frequently reformulated in the future to effectively eliminate circulating viral variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).    

Since their identification in the 1960s, human coronaviruses - including OC43, 229E, HKU1, and NL63 - are known to be responsible for at least 15% of common colds. Seasonal infections caused by these viruses generally peak in January – March in the Northern Hemisphere. In the general human population, these viruses cause mild respiratory infections; however, in aged people or in people with weakened immune systems, severe infections may occur.

Three new human coronaviruses have been identified in recent years, which are known to cause severe respiratory infections in humans. These viruses include severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-1), Middle-East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and SARS-CoV-2 (the causative pathogen for coronavirus disease 2019; COVID-19).

To cause repeated infections in humans, a virus must acquire genetic mutations that cause adaptive alteration in the antigenic viral region. This allows the virus to escape the humoral immune responses of the host. Some seasonal human respiratory viruses, such as the influenza virus, are known to undergo antigenic evolution. Vaccines developed against such viruses thus need to be reformulated frequently to tackle viral spread.

In the case of human coronaviruses, the most antigenic protein is the spike protein, which is a viral surface protein responsible for viral entry into host cells. Studies have shown that the predominance of certain genetic variants of human coronaviruses is associated with positive selection in the viral spike protein.

Nonsynonymous divergence is higher in OC43 and 229E Spike S1 versus S2 or RdRp. A: Nonsynonymous (dashed lines) and synonymous divergence (solid lines) of the spike (teal) and RdRp (orange) genes of all 229E and OC43 lineages over time. Divergence is the average Hamming distance from the ancestral sequence, computed in sliding 3-year windows which contain at least 2 sequenced isolates. Shaded region shows 95% confidence intervals. B: Nonsynonymous and synonymous divergence within the S1 (light green) and S2 (blue) domains of spike. Year is shown on the x-axis. Note that x- and y-axis scales are not shared between plots.
Nonsynonymous divergence is higher in OC43 and 229E Spike S1 versus S2 or RdRp. A: Nonsynonymous (dashed lines) and synonymous divergence (solid lines) of the spike (teal) and RdRp (orange) genes of all 229E and OC43 lineages over time. Divergence is the average Hamming distance from the ancestral sequence, computed in sliding 3-year windows which contain at least 2 sequenced isolates. Shaded region shows 95% confidence intervals. B: Nonsynonymous and synonymous divergence within the S1 (light green) and S2 (blue) domains of spike. Year is shown on the x-axis. Note that x- and y-axis scales are not shared between plots.

Current study design

Related Stories

The scientists used computational methods to analyze adaptive evolution in the spike protein and RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of four seasonal coronaviruses (OC43, 229E, HKU1, and NL63) that are known to cause repeated infections in humans. Specifically, they analyzed the mutations that change the amino acid sequence of a protein (nonsynonymous substitution). Additionally, they estimated the rate of adaptive substitutions and the Time to Most Recent Ancestor (TMRCA). TMRCA is the timescale of population turnover used to quantify the positive selection.

Important observations

The scientists used publicly available genetic sequences of human coronaviruses to create a phylogenetic tree. Through phylogenetic analysis - the study of the evolutionary development of a species or a group of organisms or a particular characteristic of an organism - they observed that several co-evolving lineages are present for OC43. In OC43 and 229E lineages, the average number of mutations at each position was found to be higher in S1 subunit of the spike protein compared to that in S2 subunit.

Regarding the rate of mutations, they observed a significantly higher rate of nonsynonymous mutation in the spike protein of OC43 and 229E compared to that in the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. Moreover, the nonsynonymous divergence increased progressively in the spike protein; whereas in RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, it remained constant. These findings indicate positive selection on the spike protein and purifying selection on the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase.

Regarding the rate of adaptive substitution, they observed that the S1 subunit of the OC43 gathers 0.45 – 0.56 adaptive substitutions each year. Similarly, the S1 subunit of 229E spike protein gathers 0.26 adaptive substitutions each year. They further observed that the rate of accumulation of adaptive substitutions in the influenza virus's receptor-binding domain is 3 times faster than that in OC43 and 229E. Taken together, these findings indicate that the S1 subunit of the OC43 and 229E spike protein is under positive selection, which can give rise to new genetic variants.

By estimating and analyzing the TMRCA values, the researchers observed robust directional selection in the S1 subunit of both OC43 and 229E, which may be driven by pressures to escape host immune responses.

The take-home message

The S1 subunit of the spike protein of human coronaviruses (OC43 and 229E) is under adaptive evolution. The rate of accumulation of adaptive mutations is about one-third of the influenza virus rate. The antigenic evolution observed in S1 may be selectively favoring viruses to escape host immune responses. However, no evidence of adaptive evolution is observed for other seasonal coronaviruses, such as NL63 or HKU1.   

Given the genetic similarity between OC43 and SARS-CoV-2, it might be expected that SARS-CoV-2 also evolves selectively in S1; and in that case, COVID-19 vaccines that are presently under final stages of investigations may need to be frequently reformulated to effectively eliminate circulating viral variants.    

*Important Notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2020, November 03). Adaptive evolution of human coronaviruses may necessitate frequent reformulation of vaccines. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 03, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201103/Adaptive-evolution-of-human-coronaviruses-may-necessitate-frequent-reformulation-of-vaccines.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Adaptive evolution of human coronaviruses may necessitate frequent reformulation of vaccines". News-Medical. 03 November 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201103/Adaptive-evolution-of-human-coronaviruses-may-necessitate-frequent-reformulation-of-vaccines.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Adaptive evolution of human coronaviruses may necessitate frequent reformulation of vaccines". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201103/Adaptive-evolution-of-human-coronaviruses-may-necessitate-frequent-reformulation-of-vaccines.aspx. (accessed November 03, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2020. Adaptive evolution of human coronaviruses may necessitate frequent reformulation of vaccines. News-Medical, viewed 03 November 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201103/Adaptive-evolution-of-human-coronaviruses-may-necessitate-frequent-reformulation-of-vaccines.aspx.

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 with D614G mutation is prevalent in central India
Furin cleavage site and D614G on SARS-CoV-2 spike evolved to balance infectivity, stability, cytopathicity
A map of SARS-CoV-2 escape mutations enables the development of therapeutic antibody cocktails
Australian stinging tree could pave way for novel painkillers
Concerti algorithm identifies intra-patient heteroplasmies in SARS-CoV-2 patients
Shedding light on origin, transmission, spread of COVID-19 in Norfolk
Different variants of SARS-CoV-2 identified in San Francisco Bay Area sewage
Alternate primers for whole-genome SARS-CoV-2 sequencing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Adaptations found in RNA secondary structure in genes of two proteins of SARS-CoV-2