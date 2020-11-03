Researchers to explore the role of gut microbes in childhood celiac disease

Boston College Assistant Professor of Biology Emrah Altindis has received a three-year, $300,000-grant from the G. Harold and Leila Y. Mathers Foundation for research into childhood celiac disease.

Altindis and his team will explore the role of gut microbes and serum metabolites in the autoimmune disease, in which the immune system reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, results in damage to the small intestine.

We are grateful for the very generous support of the Mathers Foundation and delighted to receive the foundation's recognition for our work on pediatric autoimmune diseases."

Emrah Altindis, Assistant Professor of Biology, Boston College

This is the second award the Altindis lab has received from the Mathers Foundation, which sponsors scientific research to advance knowledge in the life sciences, with potential translational applications. Last year, he received a $300,000 award to support his research into Type 1 diabetes, marking the first award to a BC researcher from the foundation.

The project, titled "The Role of Gut Microbes and Metabolites in Childhood Celiac Disease Pathogenesis," will explore the link between the gut microbes and metabolites and the onset of pediatric celiac disease.

"We are very excited to start our experimental work and feel privileged to have the support of the Mathers Foundation," said Altindis. "I would like to thank our collaborators - Noah Palm, Michael Kiebish, and Johhny Ludvigsson and their teams - my postdocs, and students. Without their support and hard work, this grant would not be possible."

Related Stories

The Altindis lab recently completed the first longitudinal human gut microbiome and metabolome study analyzing pediatric celiac disease samples and comparing them to healthy matched controls.

"We showed that the composition of the gut microbiome and serum metabolome of the children who will eventually develop the disease are completely different and pro-inflammatory years before diagnosis when compared to healthy infants," said Altindis, who also holds an adjunct appointment at Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical School. "This award will build upon our prior work and we will determine the underlying mechanisms of the pediatric celiac disease pathogenesis in the context of gut microbes and metabolome."

Celiac disease is estimated to afflict 3 million Americans and tens of millions of individuals throughout the world. Yet there is little clear understanding of the environmental triggers of this chronic disease except for the role of gluten, said Altindis.

Similarly, there is no alternative treatment to a gluten-free diet, nor any way to prevent the disease, he added.

"Successful completion of the project posed will contribute an important missing element in our knowledge of the microbes and their role in celiac disease pathogenesis," Altindis said. "These studies will constitute a new link between gut antigens and celiac diseases, with the potential to ultimately provide new tools including vaccines, antibiotics or probiotics for prevention and treatment of the disease."

Source:

Boston College

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research suggests seaweed extract and xylitol may help protect against COVID-19
Newly developed light-sensing protein restores vision in blind mice
Unique antibody profile differentiates people with non-celiac gluten sensitivity
Tryptophan found in turkeys can accelerate intestinal healing in people with celiac disease
New method could help increase effectiveness of vaccines against coronavirus
The Future of Microbiome Research
Research shows wrinkled 'super pea' may reduce risk of type 2 diabetes
Research uncovers SARS-CoV-2 viral traits critical for the virus in human airways

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FDA issues final rule to establish compliance requirements for fermented and hydrolyzed foods