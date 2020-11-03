Study identifies structural, functional brain differences in people with occupational blast exposure

Military and law enforcement personnel with extensive occupational blast exposure had statistically significant differences in brain imaging measures compared to nonexposed control personnel. A new study identified significant differences in brain structure, function, and blood biomarkers among those with occupational blast exposure, according to the peer-reviewed Journal of Neurotrauma.

This is an important communication. It is of obvious significance to our military as it has occupational health implications related to low level blast exposure in our service members over their careers. This report is the first to deeply phenotype breachers, who regularly use explosives to gain entry into buildings and are exposed to blasts over their careers. It provides unique insight into the functional and structural neuroimaging alterations occurring in this population. This paper provides impressive insight into this problem and provides important baseline information on which future studies can be based.”

Dr. John Povlishock, Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Neurotrauma

“Career breachers reported an average of 4,628 (100-34,800) breaching blast exposures over their careers, whereas controls reported an average of three (0-35) exposures,” state James Stone, MD, PhD, University of Virginia, and coauthors.

Differences in imaging measures included increased cortical thickness, increased radial diffusion, and increased neural inflammation/neural injury.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Stone, J.R., et al. (2020) Functional and Structural Neuroimaging Correlates of Repetitive Low-Level Blast Exposure in Career Breachers. Journal of Neurotrauma. doi.org/10.1089/neu.2020.7141.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study focuses on electroencephalogram abnormalities of the brain
Brain-computer interface enables patients with severe paralysis to resume daily tasks
Children with minor perinatal brain bleeds have normal cognitive development at two years of age
Myeloid cells can suppress immune response, promote brain metastasis
Happiness neurotransmitter serotonin plays role in evolutionary expansion of the neocortex
Researchers identify distinct link between autism and brain cell abnormalities
Researchers generate a transcriptomic map of the COVID brain
RNI researchers to study the impact of excessive speeds on the human brain, body

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Neuroscientists show how the brain manages to adapt in people born without a corpus callosum