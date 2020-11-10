Optibrium Enters Cheminformatics Collaboration with MSD

Optibrium™, a developer of software for drug discovery, today announced a collaboration with MSD tradename of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth NJ USA. As part of the collaboration, MSD has adopted Optibrium’s StarDrop™ software as a central component of their cheminformatics infrastructure.

The collaboration, between MSD and Optibrium, will include the integration of StarDrop with MSD’s in-house capabilities and the joint development of new tools, to improve cycle times, efficiency, and productivity of the drug discovery process.

We are delighted to enter this collaboration to contribute to MSD’s world-leading cheminformatics infrastructure. We look forward to working together to advance new tools based around StarDrop to further refine our compound design platform.” Dr. Matthew Segall, Optibrium’s CEO

StarDrop is a complete package of fully integrated, elegant software for small molecule design, optimization, and data analysis. It supports researchers by quickly targeting high-quality chemistry in hit-to-lead and lead optimization. StarDrop’s unique approach to multi-parameter optimization combined with cutting-edge predictive modeling and generative chemistry capabilities helps to guide compound design decisions and will enable MSD’s researchers to explore new optimization strategies.

For further information on Optibrium and StarDrop, please visit www.optibrium.com, contact [email protected] or call +44 1223 815900