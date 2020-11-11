Using artificial intelligence imaging analysis methods for COVID-19 clinical diagnosis

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this review article the authors Yun Chen, Gongfa Jiang, Yue Li, Yutao Tang, Yanfang Xu, Siqi Ding, Yanqi Xin and Yao Lu from Xiangtan University, Xiangtan, China and Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China consider the application of artificial intelligence imaging analysis methods for COVID-19 clinical diagnosis.

The world is facing a key health threat because of the outbreak of COVID-19. Intelligent medical imaging analysis is urgently needed to make full use of chest images in COVID- 19 diagnosis and its management due to the important role of typical imaging findings in this disease. The authors review artificial intelligence (AI) assisted chest imaging analysis methods for COVID-19 which provide accurate, fast, and safe imaging solutions.

Related Stories

In particular, medical images from X-ray and CT scans are used to demonstrate that AI techniques based on deep learning can be applied to COVID-19 diagnosis. In order to improve the performance of AI techniques, it is important to establish a database for public researches and to find a way to extract lesions accurately. Moreover, efficient deep learning models should be explored for COVID-19 applications.

It is important that multisource data can be applied to the diagnosis, monitoring, and prediction of COVID-19 as images from different imaging modalities can only show anatomical or functional information of patients with this disease. For such cases, the multisource data should include imaging findings, clinical symptoms, pathological features, blood tests, etc. In order to build analysis models purposefully and improve them, researchers can study the correlation among these datasets from different sources. This may help to maximize the value of AI in COVID-19 clinical diagnosis.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Chen, Y., et al. (2020) A Survey on Artificial Intelligence in Chest Imaging of COVID-19. BIO Integration. doi.org/10.15212/bioi-2020-0015.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Read in:
EnglishFrançais

Suggested Reading

Using AI and fractal dimension to accurately monitor ataxia
Researchers discuss emerging applications of AI in preclinical and clinical medicine
Analysis reveals how artificial intelligence has been used to help pregnant women
Researchers use AI methods to 'redefine' Alzheimer's disease
AI improves outcomes in traffic accident victims, predicts survival after liver transplantation
Researchers develop AI system to help better select embryos for implantation
Researchers use artificial intelligence to discern degrees of loneliness in older adults
Using AI and big data to predict the future spread of COVID-19 cases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
EuCanImage to build scalable cancer imaging platform for next-generation artificial intelligence in oncology