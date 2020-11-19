Expert provides new perspective on safe, effective use of cardiac imaging in COVID-19 patients

The cutting edge of cardiovascular imaging: that's the focus of EACVI - Best of Imaging 2020, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). A pioneering event covering the full spectrum of cardiac imaging. Explore the scientific program.

Cardiac imaging has played a central role during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a live session,1 expert will outline how imaging can change the management of COVID-19 patients. Also on the agenda: European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) recommendations on the indications and precautions for imaging during the pandemic,2 and how to restart facilities after the peak.

Professor Bernard Cosyns, scientific chair, said: "The situation is rapidly evolving, and we continue to learn every day. This session will provide an international perspective on how to most effectively and safely use cardiac imaging in patients with COVID-19."

The congress has a new online format but will showcase the same high-quality science at no charge. A mixture of live and on-demand sessions covering the hottest topics in cardiovascular imaging. Including interactive abstract sessions with original scientific findings from around the globe - virtual patient studies, artificial intelligence, COVID-19, cardio-oncology, novel techniques, and much more.

New findings from the Global EXPAND Study on heart valve disease will be presented during a late breaking science session. Plus: substudy results from the CRID trial which used machine learning to identify heart failure patients who would benefit from cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT).

The use of cardiovascular imaging in women is another hot topic on the agenda. Professor Cosyns said: "There are fundamental differences between men and women in certain diseases. This impacts the choice of imaging technique and interpretation of the results. This lecture will provide the most up-to-date knowledge in this area."

Evidence in cardio-oncology is rapidly accumulating. Up-to-the minute data on the use of imaging to assess the cardiotoxicity of cancer treatment will be presented.