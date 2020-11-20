Researchers propose way for increasing community participation in environmental engineering discipline

Black, Hispanic, and Native American students and faculty are largely underrepresented in environmental engineering programs in the United States.

A pathway for increasing diversity and community participation in the environmental engineering discipline is proposed in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Engineering Science.

As a community, environmental engineering professors must examine all aspects of academic institutions to combat systemic racism, including teaching, research and university administration. This article presents a strategic plan for expanding the horizons of students and fostering faculty careers in a way that advances our mission."

Catherine A. Peters, PhD, Editor-in-Chief, Environmental Engineering Science and Professor, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Princeton University

Lupita Montoya, University of Colorado Boulder, and coauthors propose exposing students to community-based participatory methods, establishing action research groups for faculty, and broadening the definition of research impact to improve tenure promotion experiences for minority faculty.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News

Journal reference:

Montoya, L. D., et al. (2020) Environmental Engineering for the 21st Century: Increasing Diversity and Community Participation to Achieve Environmental and Social Justice. Environmental Engineering Science. doi.org/10.1089/ees.2020.0148.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

