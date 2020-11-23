Introducing Advantechs PAX-355 – 55” Medical-Grade Surgical Monitor for Medical Imaging Applications

Nov 23 2020
Advantech, a leading provider of medical computing platforms and solutions, is pleased to announce PAX-355 – a 55-inch widescreen medical-grade surgical monitor designed for medical imaging applications to ensure operating precision.
Image Credit: Advantech
Built for high operability, the PAX-355 monitor supports 4 x HDMI 1.4 input channels with UHD resolution. Equipped with true RGB color, DICOM GSDF-compliant 14-bit LUT processing grayscale, hardware calibration support, and automatic input source detection, the PAX-355 surgical monitorensures precise representation of grayscale images for surgical applications.
55” UHD Monitor for Precise, Integrated Imaging
The PAX-355 is a 55” ultra-high-definition surgical monitor with an AR filter to ensure image sharpness. With the inclusion of hybrid gamma encoding (HGE) technology, true RGB color, and DICOM GSDF-compliant 14-bit LUT processing grayscale, PAX-355 is able to display both color and monochrome images accurately and without distortion. PAX-355 also features 4 x HDMI 1.4 input channels for displaying content from multiple sources simultaneously. This allows medical staff to view content, such as diagnostic images, hospital information system (HIS)/picture archiving and communication system (PACS) patient information, surgical treatment plans, before and after comparisons, and real-time surgical videos, simultaneously on a single device for enhanced convenience and improved data access.
Robust Design for Operating Room Installation
PAX-355 supports two assembly configurations–open frame housing and VESA mounting–to ensure easy integration with existing equipment and flexible deployment in diverse installation environments.
Image Credit: Advantech
Compliant with the EN/IEC 60601-1 medical safety standard for electrical devices, PAX-355 is designed to deliver reliable and accurate imaging in operating rooms for optimum surgical precision.
Key Features
- True-flat design with AR filter • High brightness and high contrast ratio
- 4K ultra-high definition resolution (3840 x 2160)
- 1 x HDMI 2.0 and 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 with 3840 x 2160 resolution
- 1 x SDI with 3840 x 2160 resolution (4 x 4K SDI 3G)
- 1 x DVI with 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 14-bit LUT processing
- DICOM Part 14 GSDF compliant
- DICOM, clear, blue modes supported
- Can be upgraded to an IP-based monitor with AVAS