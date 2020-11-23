Introducing Advantechs PAX-355 – 55” Medical-Grade Surgical Monitor for Medical Imaging Applications

Advantech, a leading provider of medical computing platforms and solutions, is pleased to announce PAX-355 – a 55-inch widescreen medical-grade surgical monitor designed for medical imaging applications to ensure operating precision.

Image Credit: Advantech

Built for high operability, the PAX-355 monitor supports 4 x HDMI 1.4 input channels with UHD resolution. Equipped with true RGB color, DICOM GSDF-compliant 14-bit LUT processing grayscale, hardware calibration support, and automatic input source detection, the PAX-355 surgical monitorensures precise representation of grayscale images for surgical applications.

55” UHD Monitor for Precise, Integrated Imaging

The PAX-355 is a 55” ultra-high-definition surgical monitor with an AR filter to ensure image sharpness. With the inclusion of hybrid gamma encoding (HGE) technology, true RGB color, and DICOM GSDF-compliant 14-bit LUT processing grayscale, PAX-355 is able to display both color and monochrome images accurately and without distortion. PAX-355 also features 4 x HDMI 1.4 input channels for displaying content from multiple sources simultaneously. This allows medical staff to view content, such as diagnostic images, hospital information system (HIS)/picture archiving and communication system (PACS) patient information, surgical treatment plans, before and after comparisons, and real-time surgical videos, simultaneously on a single device for enhanced convenience and improved data access.

Robust Design for Operating Room Installation

PAX-355 supports two assembly configurations–open frame housing and VESA mounting–to ensure easy integration with existing equipment and flexible deployment in diverse installation environments.

Image Credit: Advantech

Compliant with the EN/IEC 60601-1 medical safety standard for electrical devices, PAX-355 is designed to deliver reliable and accurate imaging in operating rooms for optimum surgical precision.

Key Features