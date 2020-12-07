Patients with atopic dermatitis more likely to have autoimmune diseases

In a recent study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, individuals with atopic dermatitis, or eczema, were more likely to also have various autoimmune diseases, especially those involving the skin, the gastrointestinal tract, or the connective tissue.

For the study, researchers analyzed Swedish national health care registers and compared 104,832 cases of atopic dermatitis with 1,022,435 controls.

Additional studies are needed to identify subsets of patients with atopic dermatitis at higher risk for autoimmune diseases, and to explore whether the severity and treatment of atopic dermatitis may affect its association with these conditions.

Greater awareness, screening, and monitoring of autoimmune comorbidities may relieve the disease burden in patients with atopic dermatitis and may give deeper insight into its pathogenesis."

Lina U. Ivert, lead author, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Ivert, L.U., et al. (2020) Association between atopic dermatitis and autoimmune diseases: a population‐based case‐control study. British Journal of Dermatology. doi.org/10.1111/bjd.19624.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Chilblain-like skin lesions reported in adolescents and young adults during the pandemic
New evidence shows link between finasteride and suicidality
Teledermatology improves access to care, reduces consult time
Study provides mechanistic insights about the role of neutrophils in psoriasis pathogenesis
Researchers identify a new way to prevent skin reactions in cancer patients
Masks can cause more problems in people with skin allergies
Study identifies 17 new genes that could be targeted for treatment of psoriasis, eczema
Immunotherapies effective against lung cancer, melanoma may also work against rare skin tumor

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify potential drug combination to treat uveal melanoma