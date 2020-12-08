Researchers use advanced methods to investigate structure and interactions of proteins

Michael Gross, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis and of immunology and internal medicine at the School of Medicine, and his team are experts in footprinting proteins -- that is, using advanced methods for investigating the structure and interactions of proteins within larger molecules.

By sharing their method for fast photochemical oxidation of proteins (FPOP), a means of protein footprinting, they hope to support other labs in developing broader applications of FPOP to better address outstanding questions in structural biology.

"FPOP has drawn significant attention because it complements existing footprinting," said Roger Liu, a graduate student working with Gross and first author of a new publication about protein footprinting in the journal Nature Protocols. "Its major advantages include fast labeling time frame, irreversible nature, high sensitivity and relatively broad amino acid residue coverage."

Related Stories

Despite the compelling advantages of FPOP, the technical difficulty of establishing the platform has caused a lag in broader applications. Liu cites challenges including choosing the proper laser, setting up the laser optics, establishing the flow system, acquiring the footprint and analyzing the results by mass spectrometry.

"We always thought that the best way to disseminate FPOP is by applications," Gross said. "Following its discovery, we have implemented it for problems in biochemistry and biophysics."

Fast protein folding could be beneficial for mapping epitopes, which are the parts of an antigen that are recognized by the immune system. This application is potentially important for scientists and medical professionals racing to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other applications could include understanding aggregating proteins, with implications in Alzheimer's disease; uncovering hidden conformational changes invisible to other structural methods; and determining binding sites and binding affinities of small molecules that bind to proteins.

Currently, in a collaboration with Weikai Li in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, we are moving into transmembrane and membrane-associated proteins where new structural methods are desperately needed for this important class of proteins."

Michael Gross, Professor of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences, Washington University in St. Louis

Source:

Washington University in St. Louis

Journal reference:

Liu, X. R., et al. (2020) Protein higher-order-structure determination by fast photochemical oxidation of proteins and mass spectrometry analysis. Nature Protocols. doi.org/10.1038/s41596-020-0396-3.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Brain protein plays a major role in the development and growth of pancreatic cancer
Study may help to better understand the pathological process involved in brain diseases
Cell survival protein could protect kidneys from damage caused by cancer therapies
SARS-CoV-2's spike protein mutations have slowed, study finds
Study outlines a new role for pregnancy-associated plasma protein A in gestational diabetes
Researchers uncover the role of protein in identifying common cold virus
Alzheimer's study shows tau protein changes according to dementia stage
New understanding of glycan signatures of the SARS-COV-2 S1 spike protein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
CARD8 protein regulates inflammatory process in atherosclerosis, study shows