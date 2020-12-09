New guidelines and standards for the treatment of brain tumor complications

The brain can be affected by a number of different types of tumor and this leads to serious complications such as epileptic attacks, brain edema, hemorrhage, or thrombosis. Hitherto, there have been no uniform standards available for the diagnosis and treatment of these common symptoms.

An international team of researchers comprising experts from the leading oncology societies ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) and EANO (European Association of Neuro-Oncology) has now compiled international guidelines and standards for the treatment of these complications, and these have been published in the top journal "Annals of Oncology" (Impact Factor: 18.2). As EANO President, Matthias Preusser, Head of the Division of Oncology (MedUni Vienna's Department of Medicine I) initiated these international guidelines and has played a leading role in coordinating them in his capacity as last author.

Every year, around 18 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer and up to every second patient with an advanced tumor develops brain metastases, especially in cases of lung, breast or skin cancer. Due to the breadth of this field, the new guidelines are of huge significance. Two of the largest societies have therefore joined forces to produce uniform standards."

EANO President, Matthias Preusser, Head of the Division of Oncology

With the aid of algorithms and numerous diagrams, a reference work has been produced to ensure that patients throughout the world receive high-quality treatment for the complications associated with brain tumors. Questions such as "how does one manage brain edema?" or "what should I do in the event of an epileptic attack or neurocognitive impairment?" are addressed in detail by the interdisciplinary panel of authors.

Source:

Medical University of Vienna

Journal reference:

Roth, P., et al. (2020) Neurological and vascular complications of primary and secondary brain tumours: EANO-ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for prophylaxis, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. doi.org10.1016/j.annonc.2020.11.003.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Artificial network model describes entire movement planning in the brain
Study: Maternal omega-3 deficiency can alter the development of neuronal networks in offspring
Patch-seq technique helps depict the variation of neural cells in the brain
Study provides detailed view of the brain’s ventral striatum activity involved in decision-making
Free radicals may be important for the brain to remain adaptable
POSTECH researchers solve the enigma to treating neurological diseases
Experts address the global burden of brain diseases
Biochemical cascade in the brain leads to the destruction of synapses in Alzheimer's

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds link between brain’s network connections and epilepsy-related atrophy