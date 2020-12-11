Researchers to investigate why exercise makes some people healthier than others

Why do some people benefit so much from exercise while others enjoy few health gains or even suffer harm? Does age matter when it comes to exercise's health benefits? Are there "molecular signatures" - sets of genes, proteins and other variables ¬- that reveal the answers?

Researchers at Pennington Biomedical Research Center plan to answer these and related questions with a new $2.5 million award from the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Aging.

Exercising usually leads to many health benefits. For example, exercise can help offset the declines in cardiorespiratory fitness, physical functioning and cardiometabolic health that come with aging. This is at least partly because physical activity improves the performance of mitochondria, the power plants of the cell, in skeletal muscle. But the change in mitochondria can be extremely different from person to person, and the reasons for the variation remain unclear."

Owen Carmichael, Ph.D., Professor and Director, Biomedical Imaging, Pennington Biomedical

Related Stories

The four-year study will compare mitochondria responses between younger and older adults who undergo exercise training. Dr. Carmichael expects to identify molecular factors that promote or discourage a positive mitochondrial change.

Dr. Carmichael expects the study to shed light on several theories, including that:

  • Exercise will not improve mitochondrial function for a certain portion of the population.
  • Age will not limit the mitochondrial response to exercise.
  • Aerobic training will provide more mitochondrial capacity improvements than resistance training, regardless of age.

Pennington Biomedical Executive Director John Kirwan, Ph.D., said a better understanding of the biology behind the benefits of exercise will advance personalized medicine.

"In the long term, we believe the study's findings will help physicians use each individual's unique biological characteristics to precisely tailor exercise training for that person. In effect, physicians will be able to prescribe an exercise regimen that maximizes the health benefits for each individual patient," Dr. Kirwan said.

The study, named MoTrMito, will involve around 375 participants, and Pennington Biomedical plans to begin recruiting volunteers in the spring of 2021. Go to http://www.pbrc.edu/clinical-trials/#studylist for updates. You can also sign up for our weekly clinical trials newsletter here https://www.pbrc.edu/clinical-trials/subscribe/ for first notification when the trial opens to volunteers.

Source:

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study examines the diagnosis of exercise‐induced respiratory symptoms in children
Short bursts of intense exercise could help people get fit in time for summer
Combination of exercise and mindfulness training can help alleviate fatigue in cancer survivors
Researchers describe cellular mediator that makes muscle adaptation to exercise possible
Mice study finds gene that controls food cravings, desire to exercise
Exercise may help minimize weight loss surgery-induced bone loss
Degenerative process can be reversed by practicing regular aerobic exercise, shows study
Adding exercise to genetic treatment reverses fatigue in mice with common myotonic dystrophy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Using gene therapy to achieve the positive health effects of physical exercise