Monocytes could be a key player in sarcoidosis pathogenesis, study shows

The cause of the inflammatory lung disease sarcoidosis is unknown. In a new study, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have investigated whether a type of immune cell called a monocyte could be a key player in sarcoidosis pathogenesis and explain why some patients develop more severe and chronic disease than others. The study, which is published in The European Respiratory Journal, opens new possibilities for future diagnostic and therapeutic methods.

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that in 90 percent of cases affects the lungs, but can also attack the heart, skin and lymph system. The cause of the disease is not yet established, and there is currently no cure. Common symptoms of acute sarcoidosis are high fever, purple patches on the lower legs, swollen ankles and muscular/arthritic pain.

Related Stories

While some 30 percent of patients recover after a couple of years, others can suffer extensive lung damage that in exceptional cases requires a lung transplant. Approximately 16,000 people live with the disease in Sweden, and 1,200 are newly diagnosed every year, making the Sweden the most affected in the world. Most patients are between 30 and 60 years of age.

In a new study, researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Karolinska University Hospital and Umeå University have shown how certain white blood cells called monocytes could be a vital marker in understanding the inflammatory process of sarcoidosis. Although monocytes are part of the immune system, they can, under certain circumstances, aggravate the inflammatory process in body tissue. Knowledge of the part played by monocytes in sarcoidosis has so far been limited.

The researchers also found that the higher level of monocytes in people diagnosed with the disease makes it possible to assess the risk of a more progressive disease process. With the results come new possibilities for identifying biomarkers for sarcoidosis and for more personalised care.

If we identify at an earlier stage who risks being seriously affected by the disease, it can hopefully lead to prophylactic and more efficacious treatment. Eventually, our research could mean fewer cases of chronic sarcoidosis."

Anna Smed Sörensen, Study Last Author, Docent, Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet

The results are based on 108 individuals with sarcoidosis and 30 healthy controls that were followed over a two-year period.

Source:

Karolinska Institute

Journal reference:

Lepzien, R., et al. (2021) Monocytes in sarcoidosis are potent TNF producers and predict disease outcome. European Respiratory Journal. doi.org/10.1183/13993003.03468-2020.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lower CD4 T cell reactivity to seasonal coronaviruses found in healthcare workers with COVID-19
Wearable heart monitors and deep learning can provide early warning of SARS-CoV-2 infection
Endothelial tissue injury significantly contributes to ARDS in COVID-19 patients, finds study
Research suggests seaweed used in traditional Chinese medicine could protect against COVID-19
Research suggests St. John's Wort and Echinacea could protect against COVID-19
New method reveals how pharmaceuticals induce cancer cell death
Study shows how intestinal stem cells constantly renew and give rise to specialized cell types
New fluorescence microscopy technique produces nanoscale 3D images of living cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New deep-learning framework predicts gene regulation at single-cell level