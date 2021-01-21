Surgical robots to incorporate senses comparable or even superior to humans

Surgeons make optimal use of all their senses to master difficult operations. When visibility is poor, they locate anatomy by palpation or they hear the optimal moment to stop drilling. Who would, today, entrust the own body to a surgeon that uses only direct vision, neglecting all the other information? Yet this is what the most advanced, semi-autonomous surgical robots of today focus on.

Similar to autopilots, the current robots follow a pre-defined path solely based on medical image data. But when things get difficult, they lack non-visual sensing capabilities and the human expert has to take over.

An international research collaboration now aims to develop surgical robots that access a broad range of sensing capabilities to master complex surgical tasks autonomously. To this end these robots will incorporate senses comparable or even superior to humans. The robots learn to sense through the tissue, they feel, listen, interpret and act.

Overall, the ambition is to provide superior functional accuracy. The FAROS research project brings together the best in their field: Balgrist University Hospital, KU Leuven in Belgium, Sorbonne University in France and King's College London in England. FAROS is supported by Horizon 2020 ICT.

Surgeons rely on their experience and on their senses to master difficult surgeries. That is why, they are far superior to any surgical robot until today. The "FAROS" project heralds a turnaround in conventional robotics: The robots navigation systems will be equipped with widefield mapping, auditory and haptic sensors.

Surgeon-like autonomous behavior with physical and cognitive intelligence will be enabled. The international research project foresees the following key elements: non-visual sensors that form a multifaceted representation of the surgical task; functional models that relate signals to functional parameters and controllers, that produce sensible autonomous robot actions optimizing functional performance.

Related Stories

This new concept, which we refer to as Functionally Accurate RObotic Surgery (FAROS), will be showcased and validated on complex spine surgeries. Emmanuel Vander Poorten, who leads the consortium explains: "Expert surgeons rigorously assess each situation and are able to determine an adequate and optimal surgical gesture on the spot. Oftentimes this happens as an automatism." Furthermore: "It is this physical intelligence that FAROS aims to grasp and embed in the next generation of surgical robots. With FAROS, we will push to the limit as we draw from a wide range of sensors and learn from all past experiences to optimize functional outcome and ultimately patient's health."

FAROS is a consortium of four universities: KU Leuven in Belgium, which is coordinating the project and driving the work in non-visual sensing, Sorbonne University in France, with a strong role in robotics via the ISIR laboratory (the Institute for Intelligent Systems and Robotics), King's College London in England, which will lead the development of artificial intelligence, and Balgrist University Hospital, which will work interdisciplinary to bridge robotics, computer science and clinical research.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 101016985. FAROS will start with a three-year term on January 1, 2021. Horizon 2020 is the largest EU research and innovation program with almost 80B EUR in funding and a term of 7 years.

Source:

KU Leuven

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New medication may reduce risk for heart failure-related events in people with chronic heart failure
Leading pediatric hospital reveals top AI models in COVID-19 Grand Challenge
Research suggests St. John's Wort and Echinacea could protect against COVID-19
Not all masks protect the same: Research suggests no mask better than an old mask
An urban hospital on the brink vs. the officials sworn to save it
Study shows benefits of dispatching HEMS to patients with sudden loss of consciousness
Dutch research on mental health during COVID-19 in vulnerable children
Research suggests seaweed used in traditional Chinese medicine could protect against COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SARS-CoV-2 versus Zika: Comparing and contrasting the flow of research