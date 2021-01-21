Whole body imaging detects more myeloma-defining disease, allows treatment to be initiated earlier

Researchers from King's College London have shown that whole body magnetic resonance imaging (WBMRI) not only detects more myeloma-defining disease than positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) with 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) but that it also allows critical treatment to be initiated earlier.

In a study published today in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, researchers looked at 46 patients with suspected myeloma, a debilitating bone marrow cancer which sees 140,000 new cases each year globally.

Less than 50 percent of patients survive after five years and at present it is not clear which is the best imaging test to use.

Lead researcher Professor Vicky Goh from King's College London said WBMRI is the most sensitive test for bone marrow infiltration by myeloma compared to PET/CT or CT alone as this type of imaging shows up different processes within the skeleton.

Our results showed that imaging with WBMRI changed how patients would have been managed by their doctors in 24 percent of cases, where review of clinical data alone would have resulted in surveillance only.

What this ultimately means for patients is improved outcomes from earlier treatment.

WBMRI resulted in a decision-to-treat in an additional 7 percent of patients compared with PET/CT."

Vicky Goh, Professor, King's College London

Professor Goh said that WBMRI & PET/CT only agreed on a positive diagnosis of myeloma in 59 percent of patients. Just under half of the patients did not have FDG-avid disease and would have been undetected by PET alone.

Professor Goh said the study supports national guidance for improving healthcare distributed by The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) that WBMRI should be performed as a first-line imaging test for suspected myeloma.

"Earlier diagnosis and treatment is key to improving patient outcome. Forty percent of NHS hospitals still only perform X-rays, an insensitive test, for diagnosing bone disease in suspected myeloma. This clearly needs to change."

Source:

King's College London

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists show SARS-CoV-2's viral replication with 3D integrative imaging
Challenges in High Complexity Flow Cytometry
Study shows lower light pollution during COVID-19 lockdown in Granada
Rapid SARS‐CoV‐2 IgM‐IgG combined antibody test
Care pathways for pregnant women with COVID‐19
3D imaging of SARS-CoV-2 infection in ferrets using light sheet microscopy
Ultrasound reveals a possible role of SARS‐CoV‐2 in acute testicular infection
AXT add Vieworks bio-imaging solutions to their preclinical imaging portfolio

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
The road to achieving single molecular spectroscopy using nanoIR