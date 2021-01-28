Study examines racial, ethnic composition of New York's nurse practitioner workforce

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University at Albany's Center for Health Workforce Studies (CHWS) examined the racial/ethnic composition of New York's nurse practitioner (NP) workforce. Researchers examined key demographic, educational, and practice characteristics of the state's active NPs.

Researchers found that Hispanic NPs were underrepresented in most regions of the state when compared to the Hispanic population in those regions. New York City saw the largest disparity between Hispanic NPs (8 percent) and the local Hispanic population (29 percent). On the other hand, in the North Country region, Hispanic NPs nearly mirrored their presence in the regional population.

Related Stories

Black NPs were also underrepresented in many regions of the state, with the greatest disparities between Black NPs and the regional Black population observed in the Western New York, Finger Lakes and Central New York regions.

The variation in regional race/ethnic representation demonstrates the importance of examining workforce distribution at the regional level.

Other key findings include:

  • NPs younger than 50 tended to be more racially and ethnically diverse.
  • Black and Hispanic NPs complete their NP training at older ages compared to all other NPs.
  • Nearly half of Black NPs work in primary care health professional shortage areas (HPSAs).

"A diverse NP workforce not only assures an adequate supply of health workers, but also supports the provision of culturally competent health care," says Kristen Stiegler, CHWS Senior Program Coordinator." While the findings from this analysis show evidence of progress in terms of health equity, improvements can still be made."

Source:

University at Albany, State University of New York

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Not all masks protect the same: Research suggests no mask better than an old mask
Research pinpoints brain region responsible for self-bias in working memory
Convalescent plasma in COVID-19 can be effective, especially early in disease
Research suggests seaweed used in traditional Chinese medicine could protect against COVID-19
Research suggests plant flavonols could serve as effective antivirals for SARS-CoV-2
Research shows fitness suffered in most individuals during COVID-19
Midwife’s research included in new national guidance on harms caused by alcohol in pregnancy
Dutch research on mental health during COVID-19 in vulnerable children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SARS-CoV-2 versus Zika: Comparing and contrasting the flow of research