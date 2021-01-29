Robotic exoskeleton gait training may aid early rehabilitation for stroke

A team of New Jersey researchers has demonstrated that high-dose therapy gait training using robotic exoskeletons may aid early rehabilitation for acute stroke. The article, "Robotic exoskeleton gait training during acute stroke inpatient rehabilitation" (doi: 10.339/fnbot.2020.581815), was published October 30, 2020 in Frontiers in Neurorobotics is available open access at: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnbot.2020.581815/full

The authors are Karen Nolan, PhD, Kiran Karunakaran, PhD, and Kathleen Chervin, of Kessler Foundation, Michael Monfett, MD, of Children's Specialized Hospital, Radhika Bapineedu, MD, and Neil N. Jasey Jr, MD, of Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, and Mooyeon Oh-Park, MD, of Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, formerly with Kessler. Drs. Nolan and Karunakaran are also affiliated with Children's Specialized Hospital. Kessler scientists and clinicians have faculty appointments at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

Related Stories

The need for stroke rehabilitation is tremendous, given the large numbers of stroke survivors with deficits in mobility, balance and coordination that limit their activities of daily living. Advances in robotics and biomedical engineering are expanding the options for rehabilitative care.

Researchers are applying new technologies to gait training that may offer advantages over traditional labor intensive physical therapy. This inpatient study of a robotic exoskeleton (Ekso GT, Ekso Bionics, Inc,) demonstrated the potential to improve gait training after acute stroke toward the goal of earlier recovery of motor function.

Participants included 44 individuals (ages 18 to 82 years) admitted to Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation for acute stroke. Half received conventional standard of care (SOC), and half received SOC with an option for overground gait training in the Ekso GT (RE+SOC). Both groups received the same amount of overall therapy time.

Overground gait training in the exoskeleton was supervised by a licensed physical therapist who adjusted the variable bilateral assistance of the Ekso GT according to each individual's progress. Outcome measures were total distance walked during inpatient rehabilitation and functional independence measure (FIM) score. The RE-SOC group trained in the Ekso GT at least three times during their stay.

We found that gait training in the exoskeleton allowed us to increase the dose of gait training without increasing the duration of inpatient rehabilitation. Because overground walking in the exoskeleton requires active effort on the part of the participant," she added, "early intervention with this type of gait training promotes brain plasticity that may lead to greater functional improvements and more lasting effects when combined with conventional training."

Dr. Karen Nolan, Assistant Director, Center for Mobility and Rehabilitation Engineering Research, Kessler Foundation

Source:

Kessler Foundation

Journal reference:

Nolan, K.J., et al. (2020) Robotic Exoskeleton Gait Training During Acute Stroke Inpatient Rehabilitation. Frontiers in Neurorobotics. doi.org/10.3389/fnbot.2020.581815.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sex disparity is not a risk factor for stroke mortality
LSU Health receives $2.5 million grant to reduce stroke risk for obese women taking birth control pills
Robotic device powered by patients’ own brains helps improve stroke rehabilitation
Making one small change to lifestyle could help UK adults to reduce stroke risk
New AI tool may soon offer the right treatment for stroke survivors
Researchers discover novel therapeutic strategy for ischemic stroke using experimental model
Virtual reality-based rehabilitation for recovery of stroke and neurodegenerative disease patients
Study may help explain how COVID-19 increases stroke risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify a gene variant linked to cerebral small vessel disease and stroke