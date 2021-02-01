Deep learning method for gesture tracking and neural activity segmentation in mice

In order to find a causal relationship between neural activity and physical activities, neuroscientists usually record animals' behavior and their brain activity in a controlled environment. Then they manually annotate the behavioral/physical activity and neural activity data. It is an inefficient, time-consuming process that is subjective and conducive to human error, as it depends on who is recording the observations and therefore is not reproducible.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward automated processing of this data to improve efficiency and reproducibility. This is precisely the approach that the researcher Waseem Abbas has proposed in his thesis as part of the UOC's doctoral program in Network and Information Technologies. Part of the research has already been published in three scientific journals: Journal of Neuroscience Methods, Sensors and IEEE Access.

The thesis proposes solutions based on deep learning for processing the neural activity data and behavioral data observed in head-fixed mice. The goal is to enable neuroscientists to annotate the behavioral data and extract neural patterns in an automated manner and establish a causal link between the two.

We have proposed a deep learning-based path for gesture tracking that explicitly codes the temporal information that appears in the videos."

Waseem Abbas, Researcher

The researcher also analyzed the rodents' neural images using genetically encoded fluorescent calcium indicators (GECI). "When a neuron is active, the GECI concentration changes inside the cell and this change can be seen under a fluorescent microscope," he continued.

The scientist trained deep learning algorithms that he had developed to record automatically the mice's limb movements appearing in the videos and also to detect all the active neurons in the neural activity images. Specifically, he designed them to take the space-time context into account at all times.

Interdisciplinary research

Related Stories

The thesis is an example of interdisciplinary collaboration, said David Masip, the thesis' supervisor. "We collaborate with researchers in the field of neuroscience to help relate the neural connections, which are visible in vivo using calcium-based imaging, with joint movements," explained Masip, director of the UOC Doctoral School, professor at the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and the Scene understanding and artificial intelligence lab (SUNAI) group's principal investigator.

According to the scientist, the methodology that has been developed enables large volumes of data to be recorded. Videos of moving mice, on one hand, and brain data cubes, on the other hand, entailing a major automation exercise that has been successfully undertaken with the new algorithms.

The next step is to train both groups simultaneously. "If there is a synchronous dataset available, for example, if we have seen the locomotion images and calcium data recorded simultaneously for the same animal, we can then train these two approaches together to see whether there is any causal relationship," Abbas said.

From a small town in Pakistan to Barcelona

Abbas has been interested in science and technology since he was very young. Born in the small town of Sepoy, Orakzai district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, close to the frontier with Afghanistan, his favorite pastime was to build paper airplanes and mechanical toys with clay or any other material that he could find.

After winning a grant to study in South Korea, Abbas received another grant to study at the UOC Doctoral School, an experience that he defines as "transformative".

"Barcelona's culture and atmosphere had an enormous impact on me. Not only have I progressed in my professional skills but I have also formed lasting ties with some incredible people," he said.

Source:

Open University of Catalonia

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Idiopathic intracranial hypertension is on the rise, finds study
Researchers investigate cognitive brain mechanism devoted to reading
Stanford study identifies a key factor in mental aging
Automated method tracks cortical origin and initial spread of TAU proteins in Alzheimer’s disease
Brain pressure disorder has increased dramatically, linked to obesity and deprivation
Researchers discover rare genetic disorder that affects the brain, heart and facial features
DARPA funding brings wireless communication between brains one step closer to reality
Study details how glutamate signaling works in the brain to enable neuronal communication

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Certain malaria parasites use a mechanism to cross the blood–brain barrier