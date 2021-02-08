Type of aspirating system significantly affects SARS-CoV-2 incidence among dental specialists

High-volume aspirators are recommended in dental clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the study "SARS-CoV-2 Seropositivity Among Dental Staff and the Role of Aspirating Systems" published in the JDR Clinical & Translational Research (JDR CTR), shows that the type of aspirating system significantly affects the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection among dental specialists.

In this retrospective cohort study of 157 healthcare workers in Ekaterinburg, Russia, data on the seroprevalence of COVID-19 from dental clinics using three different types of aspirating systems were compared.

Related Stories

Clinic A and B used a V6000 aspirating system with a vacuum controller and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, but the aspirating system in clinic A functioned in dry mode and the system in clinic B function in semi-dry mode. Clinic C used the VS900 system which discharges air into the dental operatory, closely resembling natural dispersion, and no HEPA filter.

The estimated prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection was 11.5% (19 HCWs) across all clinics over the 5-month period (May to August 2020). The results show that the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection was significantly higher in clinic C, which did not utilize HEPA filters, and was significantly lower in clinic A, which did utilize HEPA filters and operated in dry mode.

In dry suction systems, the separation of aspirated fluids from the air occurs at every treatment unit, whereas in semi-dry suction systems the separation occurs via a central separation unit connected to multiple treatment units.

No comparative studies have investigated the effects of the type of aspirating system on the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection among dentists and dental assistants. Based on the results of this pilot study, we recommend the use of aspirating systems installed with HEPA filters that evacuate and dissipate aerosols into specialized areas. Studies that provide a deeper understanding of this topic are warranted."

Jocelyne S. Feine, JDR CTR Editor-in-Chief, McGill University, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Source:

International & American Associations for Dental Research

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Zinc supplementation bolsters repurposed antivirals against SARS-CoV-2
Viruses like SARS-CoV-2 may be more widespread than previously thought
Ivermectin may not be the ‘silver bullet’ antiviral against COVID-19
Colchicine may have therapeutic potential against COVID-19
Nasodine antiseptic nasal spray shows potential antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2
A traditional Chinese medicine could help treat COVID‐19 symptoms
What are the natural origins of SARS-CoV-2?
E484K mutation is potentially associated with SARS-CoV-2 adaptive fitness

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shows reduced neutralization potential against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 spike variant