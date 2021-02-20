Addressing vision loss caused by diabetes

Diabetes and the Eye familiarize the readers with the relationship between diabetes mellitus and the visual system. It presents a discussion about the diabetes epidemic and the many ways the disease can cause vision loss, with several types of vision disorders covered in separate chapters. Information about new frontiers in the treatment of ophthalmic disorders is also presented to reflect the advances being made in the clinic.

Key features:

presents detailed coverage of vision loss in diabetes in 12 organized and easy to read chapters

includes a discussion on the diabetes epidemic

covers a wide range of vision disorders, of different parts of the eye

includes information on current practices in eye care and management for diabetic patients

includes information about relevant diagnostic tools

This book serves as a useful handbook for medical students, residents in ophthalmology, community and academic ophthalmologists, as well as members of the internal medicine and family practice communities.