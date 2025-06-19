C-Path’s TRxA awards $250,000 grant to develop novel treatment for type 1 diabetes

Critical Path Institute's® (C-Path) Translational Therapeutics Accelerator (TRxA) proudly announced today a $250,000 grant award aimed at developing a novel treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Kyle Apley, Ph.D., Cory Berkland, Ph.D., and Peggy Kendall M.D., at Washington University in St. Louis, have received this TRxA award to advance their work on a CD22 bidentate therapeutic designed for patients at risk of developing T1D.

We are honored to receive this support from TRxA, which will enable us to accelerate the translation of our research into meaningful therapies for patients with type 1 diabetes. This grant and the drug discovery expertise at C-Path provide critical resources to push our work forward and bring us closer to improving the lives of those affected by this condition." Dr. Kyle Apley, Ph.D., Washington University in St. Louis

T1D affects 1.6 million Americans and 8.4 million people globally, and requires lifelong, daily interventions and lifestyle changes by those affected in order to manage symptoms and avoid acute and chronic complications. This project focuses on advancing a promising therapeutic pathway that has the potential to address key challenges in T1D treatment, including beta-cell preservation and immune system modulation.

The funding will facilitate synthesis and formulation of the new therapeutic, followed by critical preclinical studies with a particular focus on its immunological aspects. The project underscores C-Path's mission to catalyze drug development by supporting translational science initiatives that bring promising treatments closer to patients.

"C-Path is committed to fostering innovative biomedical research that has real-world impact," said TRxA Executive Director Maaike Everts, Ph.D. "TRxA's support for Drs. Apley, Berkland and Kendall's research highlights C-Path's dedication to advancing novel solutions that accelerate the development of therapies that can improve medical outcomes for individuals living with T1D."

This grant complements C-Path's broader commitment to foster collaboration among scientists and stakeholders by expediting the development of safe and effective therapies through its T1D Consortium (T1DC). Founded in 2017, T1DC is working to achieve regulatory endorsement of clinical trial simulation tools in both new-onset and prevention of T1D to improve clinical trial design, accelerate development of new therapies, and positively impact the entire T1D community.