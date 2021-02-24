Hyperactive immune system contributes to COVID-19 severity, lung damage

Researchers have pinpointed a helper T cell population in the lungs of patients with severe COVID-19 that may be central to the development of hyperinflammation, lung injury, and subsequent acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) during disease.

Their data support the ongoing investigation of anti-cytokine therapies that target this cell subset, called tissue-resident memory-like Th17 cells (Trm17). To date, the bulk of research on immune responses to COVID-19 has mainly focused on T cells in the blood, while the role of tissue-specific immune cells in the inflamed lung has remained unclear.

Related Stories

Accumulating evidence suggests that one of the causes of ARDS and, ultimately, death in COVID-19 patients is a hyperactive immune system, fueling exploration into drugs to block molecules that contribute to hyperactivation.

Now, using a combination of single-cell RNA sequencing, cell surface protein sequencing, and T cell analyses, Yu Zhao and colleagues identified a helper T cell subset in the lungs of patients with severe COVID-19 that express high levels of GM-CSF and IL-17A, molecules both implicated in heightened immune activation and inflammation.

The researchers collected samples from blood and lung fluid of patients with severe COVID-19 and patients with bacterial pneumonia. CD4+ cells and, in particular, Trm17 cells were more clonally expanded in the lungs of the virally infected group.

Levels of GM-CSF and IL-17A in the lungs positively correlated with disease severity in COVID-19 patients. As well, the researchers found Trm17 cells could potentially interact with other cells associated with COVID-19 severity and lung damage, such as lung macrophages and CD8+ killer T cells.

Based on their results, the authors postulate that Trm17 cells may become activated as part of a cytokine storm, during which they start producing inflammatory molecules like GM-CSF. In future work, Zhao et al. hope to validate their findings in a larger patient cohort.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Journal reference:

Zhao, Y., et al. (2021) Clonal expansion and activation of tissue-resident memory-like Th17 cells expressing GM-CSF in the lungs of severe COVID-19 patients. Science Immunology. doi.org/10.1126/sciimmunol.abf6692.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Convalescent plasma shows CD8+ T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 variants
O-glycosylation of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in insect and human cell lines
New N501Y SARS-CoV-2 mutations increase binding to host cell receptor
Researchers map the mechanism behind cellular communication
New research aims to explore functions of bile acids in the gut stem cell niche
Study profiles the nose to predict immune response during COVID-19
What are the changes in the physical phenotype of blood cells in COVID-19?
Higher proportion of male children develop COVID-19-related Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Organ transplant patient dies after receiving Covid-infected lungs