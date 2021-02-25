New book focuses on rational drug design and discovery

Frontiers in Drug Design and Discovery is a book series devoted to publishing the latest and the most important advances in drug design and discovery.

Eminent scientists have contributed chapters focused on all areas of rational drug design and drug discovery including medicinal chemistry, in-silico drug design, combinatorial chemistry, high-throughput screening, drug targets, and structure-activity relationships.

This book series should prove to be of interest to all pharmaceutical scientists who are involved in research in drug design and discovery and who wish to keep abreast of rapid and important developments in the field.

The tenth volume of this series brings together reviews covering topics related to the treatment of neoplasms, systems biology, respiratory diseases among others.

Topics included in this volume are:

  • Recombinant Protein Production: from Bench to Biopharming
  • Plant Virus Nanoparticles and Virus-like Particles (VLPs): Applications in Medicine
  • MAO Inhibitory Activity Of 4, 5-Dihydro-1 HPyrazole
  • Flavonoids Antagonize Effects of Alcohol in Cultured Hippocampal Neurons: A Drug Discovery Study
  • Hybrid Smart Materials for Topical Drug Delivery: Application of Scaffolds
Bentham Science Publishers

Tags:

