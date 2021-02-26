Study shows why SARS-CoV-2 is more infectious than SARS-CoV-1

Coronavirus outbreaks have occurred periodically, but none have been as devastating as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vivek Govind Kumar, a graduate student, and colleagues in the lab of Mahmoud Moradi at the University of Arkansas, have discovered one reason that likely makes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, so much more infectious than SARS-CoV-1, which caused the 2003 SARS outbreak. Moradi will present the research on Thursday, February 25 at the 65th Annual Meeting of the Biophysical Society.

The first step in coronavirus infection is for the virus to enter cells. For this entry, the spike proteins on the outside of the SARS-CoV virus must reposition. Scientists know the position of the "inactive" and "active" states of the spike proteins of both the SARS-CoV-1 and -2 viruses, but Moradi and colleagues wanted to study how the spikes moved from one position to another and the dynamics of those movements. They turned to molecular simulations, performed at the Texas Advanced Computing Center and the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center.

We discovered in these simulations that SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 have completely different ways of changing their shape, and on different time scales. SARS-CoV-1 moves faster, it activates and deactivates, which doesn't give it as much time to stick to the human cell because it's not as stable. SARS-CoV-2, on the other hand, is stable and ready to attack."

Mahmoud Moradi, University of Arkansas

Related Stories

There is a region at the tail end of the spike protein that has largely been ignored in research, Moradi says, but that piece is important in the stability of the protein. Mutations in that region could affect the transmissibility, he says, and are worth paying attention to.

The other implication for their research is "we could design therapeutics that alter the dynamics and make the inactive state more stable, thereby promoting the deactivation of SARS-CoV-2. That is a strategy that hasn't yet been adopted," Moradi explained.

It is valuable to be able to do these kinds of simulations, Moradi says, in the event a new coronavirus emerges, or SARS-CoV-2 mutates so that they can predict if the new virus or variant could be higher in transmissibility and infection. They have now begun studying the new SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant in the lab to detect differences in its movements.

Source:

Biophysical Society

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A glycan controls how SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein opens, study finds
GSK-3 inhibitors show promise in treating coronavirus infections
Researchers identify protein sequences involved in SARS-CoV-2 infection
Study: Cognitive SuperAgers resist protein tangles that lead to Alzheimer’s disease
Researchers discover first evidence of protein folding driven by liquid-liquid phase separation
Key mutation sites in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein modulate antibody and ACE2 affinity
O-glycosylation of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in insect and human cell lines
An overview of spike protein antigen COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pan-coronavirus vaccine needed to deal SARS-CoV-2 variants