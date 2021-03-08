New trend can widen racial disparities in patient enrollment in cancer clinical trials

For the drug approval process in the United States, investigators have been expanding clinical trials to sites outside the country.

However, a new study indicates that this trend may be widening racial disparities in patient enrollment in cancer clinical trials. The study is published by Wiley early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Without adequate representation in clinical trials, it is difficult to assess whether a medication will be safe and effective for all populations. Unfortunately, Black individuals have historically been poorly represented in clinical trials of anticancer medications, and their inclusion has been decreasing in recent years.

Related Stories

Globalization of cancer clinical trial enrollment may play a role in this trend: to reduce costs and expedite patient enrollment, trials have increasingly enlisted clinical sites outside the United States.

To investigate the issue, a team led by Matthew Galsky, MD and Serena Tharakan, BS, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, analyzed demographic information from 21 cancer clinical trials leading to U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals between 2015 and 2018.

The team found that clinical trials conducted primarily outside the United States were significantly less likely to enroll Black participants than U.S. clinical trials--on average, global trials enrolled less than half the proportion of Black patients than trials conducted primarily within the country.

Of the 21 clinical trials supporting 18 FDA drug approvals where race and location data were available, 64 percent of patients were enrolled outside the United States, with Black patients accounting for only an average of 3.2 percent of enrollment.

There have been a number of studies investigating factors such as access to healthcare, physician biases, and socioeconomic status that may lead to underrepresentation of Black patients. However, to our knowledge, our findings are the first to quantitatively demonstrate that the globalization of cancer clinical trials may also be a key driver of racial disparities in the U.S. drug approval process."

Serena Tharakan, BS, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City

The study's investigators hope that their results may help to inform policies focused on addressing racial disparities in cancer research and care.

Source:

Wiley

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists test the effect of natural product isolated from sea sponge on cancer cells
Reduced ambulatory function in cancer survivors associated with increased risk of death
New technology may help improve tissue restoration outcomes for breast cancer and other diseases
Innovative cancer treatment effective in combating fungal infection in vitro and in mice
Compound isolated from Moroccan fungus shows promise to fight triple negative breast cancer
Studies reveal the promise of newly engineered bispecific antibodies against tumor cells
Study clarifies the role of collagen during pancreatic cancer development
Repeated attendance at mammography screening confers protection against breast cancer mortality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lung cancer cells activate different signaling pathways in response to KRAS inhibitors