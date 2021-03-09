Energy-efficient, long-lasting pressure sensing device for monitoring patient health

Recent advances in technology have opened many possibilities for using wearable and implantable sensors to monitor various indicators of patient health. Wearable pressure sensors are designed to respond to very small changes in bodily pressure, so that physical functions such as pulse rate, blood pressure, breathing rates and even subtle changes in vocal cord vibrations can be monitored in real time with a high degree of sensitivity.

Such responses occur when a substance in the sensor "gates," or allows selected pressure signals to pass to a transistor, which then conducts and amplifies these signals for detection. A recent type of transistor, organic electrochemical transistors (OECTs), has exhibited superior signal amplification capabilities at lower voltages and power consumption. However, there has been little exploration of OECTs for use in pressure sensors because they are usually paired with liquid gating substances, which do not respond well to external pressure.

A collaborative team from the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) has found ways to solve this problem in order to develop soft OECTs for wearable pressure sensors. They first experimented with a solid type of gating substance - a charged, gelatinous substance called an ionic hydrogel. Due to the physical characteristics of this gel, they were successfully able to demonstrate improved pressure sensing when they used it together with OECTs.

The team then took this finding a step further by fabricating ionic hydrogels with tiny pyramidal microstructures which helped to increase the pressure sensitivity that could be measured. "The deformity of the hydrogel microstructures in response to applied pressure increases the capacitance change at the gate electrodes," explained Yangzhi Zhu, Ph.D., part of the TIBI team. "This enhances the ability to detect very subtle pressure signals."

Related Stories

The team also found that the microstructured hydrogel allowed them to obtain higher pressure sensitivity that could be adjusted by changing the applied gate voltage. Furthermore, this optimized sensor could operate at low operation voltage and low power consumption. These features combine to make a high-performing pressure sensor that is economical, long-lasting and energy efficient - clear advantages for devices that are intended to collect long-term, real-time data.

"Low cost, low power consumption and high sensitivity are inherent advantages of OECTs. This is the first demonstration of the use of OECTs for pressure sensing applications by using a soft hydrogel as a gating medium," said Shiming Zhang, Ph.D., TIBI's affiliated faculty member who is an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and The University of Hong Kong. "It opens new opportunities for OECTs towards future in vivo pressure sensing applications."

Having an energy-efficient, long-lasting pressure sensing device is a real asset for patients who need long-term monitoring, and it facilitates the ability to self-monitor at home. The advances gained here in pressure sensor development are one of many examples of the work that we do to enhance patient health."

Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., TIBI's Director and CEO

Source:

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Journal reference:

Wang, X., et al. (2021) A Sub-1-V, Microwatt Power-Consumption Iontronic Pressure Sensor Based on Organic Electrochemical Transistors. IEEE Electron Device Letters. doi.org/10.1109/LED.2020.3042310.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Widespread COVID-19 testing may be possible with new dried blood tests
Study reveals a potential target for stroke treatment in blood-brain barrier
Blood group associated with cardiovascular events in COVID-19 patients
The difference in blood pressure between arms linked to a greater risk of death, new study finds
Medical cannabis may reduce blood pressure in older adults, study shows
Study proves how nitrate reduces blood pressure and improves oral health
New guidelines aim to help reduce blood pressure for chronic kidney disease patients
Severe COVID-19 linked to age, body mass index and ABO blood group

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
One-size-fits-all approach to evaluating blood pressure could be detrimental to women’s health