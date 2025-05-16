Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly set to begin in May 2025

The Seventy-eighth session of the World Health Assembly (WHA78) will convene from 19 to 27 May 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme "One World for Health".

The Health Assembly will bring together high-level country representatives and other stakeholders to address health challenges. This year's gathering comes at a pivotal moment for global health, as Member States confront emerging threats and major shifts in the landscape for global health and international development.

This year's theme underscores WHO's enduring commitment to solidarity and equity, highlighting that even in unprecedented times, everyone, everywhere should have an equal chance to live a healthy life.

A defining moment: the Pandemic Agreement

A highly anticipated moment of the WHA78 will be the consideration of the Pandemic Agreement, a landmark proposal developed over three years of intense negotiations by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, composed of all WHO Member States. The adoption of the agreement is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to safeguard the world from a repeat of the suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal will be the second ever presented for approval under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, which gives Member States the authority to reach agreements on global health.

This year's World Health Assembly will be truly historic with countries, after 3 years of negotiations, considering for adoption the first global compact to better protect people from pandemics. The Pandemic Agreement can make the world safer by boosting collaboration among countries fairly in the preparedness, prevention and response to pandemics." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

Key priorities

WHO's sustainable financing is a key priority of the Health Assembly. Member States will consider a scheduled 20% increase in assessed contributions (membership fees), towards the next Programme Budget 2026–2027 (PB26-27). The PB26–27, also for approval by the Health Assembly, is the first full biennium under WHO's Fourteenth General Programme of Work (GPW14), WHO's strategy for global health for 2025–2028. The Programme Budget for 2026–2027 was under consultation by Member States, to prioritize activities and adjust the budget to the current financial realities, by reducing it by 22%, to US$ 4.267 billion, from the original proposed budget of US$ 5.3 billion.

Reprioritization of WHO's work, including cost-saving measures and budget adjustments, will also apply to the current year, 2025. The aim is to focus on WHO's core work and increase efficiency. The reprioritization is a critical step to aligning WHO's resources with the most urgent global health needs and getting health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track.

Sustainable financing was one of several transformation priorities put in place by the WHO Director-General to ensure a more efficient and impactful WHO when he first took office. On Tuesday, 20 May, there will be a high-level pledging moment for the Investment Round, where Member States and philanthropies are expected to announce funding for WHO.

Member States will assess progress made over the past year, including a review of the 2024 Results Report – the final report measuring progress toward WHO's Triple Billion targets under its Thirteenth General Programme of Work.

Other agenda highlights

The Health Assembly will consider approximately 75 items and sub-items and is expected to approve more than 40 resolutions/decisions, many of which are put forward by the Executive Board at its 156th session (EB156), where they have been previously discussed.

The packed agenda covers a diverse range of topics in WHO's Programme of Work, such as the health and care workforce, antimicrobial resistance, health emergencies, preparedness, polio, climate change and social connection as determinants of health, among other issues.

Awards and recognition

On the morning of Friday, 23 May, the WHA President will present public health prizes and awards, recognizing exceptional contributions by individuals and organizations to the advancement of public health.

It is also expected that the Director-General will announce two Director-General's Awards for Global Health on the morning of Tuesday, 20 May.

Key events and side activities

Forty-five official side events will take place at the Palais des Nations from Monday 19 May to Saturday 24 May (see the complete list). A list of other events is available here.

A high-level pledging event will be held on Tuesday 20 May, from 18:45 to 19:45 CEST in Room XVIII at the Palais des Nations. The event: Sustainable financing of WHO for impact in the new global health landscape, will serve as a platform for Member States and partners to announce pledges and commitments towards WHO's Investment Round. More details and webcast.

A Ministerial Roundtable on data and sustainable financing will be held on Wednesday 21 May, from 13:00 to 14:20 CEST in Room XVIII at the Palais des Nations. This high-level roundtable will bring together ministers of health and finance, global partners, and technical leaders to identify scalable actions that strengthen country-led health data systems and sustainable financing strategies for universal health coverage and the health-related SDGs. More information: here.

Due to resource constraints, additional events will be limited. WHA78 will take place in a challenging financial environment. Several actions have been taken by the WHO in an effort to contain costs, including reducing speaking times when possible, in order to reduce evening sessions to a minimum, severely limiting hospitality, displays and exhibits and event costs, amongst other administrative cost-saving measures.

Member States and partners are organizing events on the sidelines of the WHA. More information through the WHA Guide and the WHA78 page through the UN Foundation.

Assembly timeline highlights

Monday 19 May: Morning: Opening of the Assembly; including the presidential address and the address by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General. Committee A begins deliberations on the Pandemic Agreement in the afternoon.

Tuesday 20 May: Morning: Adoption of the Pandemic Agreement (expected), followed by the High-level Segment featuring statements from dignitaries and a Director-General's keynote speech and the Director-General's Awards for Global Health. Afternoon, Committee A: Discussion on the Proposed Programme Budget 2026–2027, including discussion on the AC increase. Evening: high-level pledging event for the WHO Investment Round

Wednesday 21 May: Lunch hour: Ministerial Roundtable on data and sustainable financing

Friday 23 May: Morning: Presentation of the Public Health Prizes and Awards

The agenda and the times might change. A daily journal will be published every morning on the WHA78 Documents page to provide more detailed information on the daily timings.

Pre- and post-Assembly sessions

The Health Assembly will take place after the Forty-second Meeting of the Programme, Budget and Administrative Committee of the Executive Board (PBAC42), which is being held from 14 to 16 May.

After the Assembly, the 157th Executive Board (EB157) meeting will take place on 28 and 29 May, with the appointment of the next Regional Director for the WHO African Region on the agenda. Related to this item, a special session of the AFRO Regional Committee will take place on Sunday 18 May to nominate a candidate for the post of Regional Director. The webcast of the EB157 public sessions and related documentation is here.

About the World Health Assembly

As WHO's highest decision-making body, the World Health Assembly sets out the Organization's policy and approves its budget. The Health Assembly is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States.