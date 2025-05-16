How Fluidics is Powering Modern Healthcare and Medical Device Innovation

insights from industry Blake Webb Head of Product Management Fluid Metering, Inc.

In this interview, industry expert Blake Webb shares insights on the future of fluidic technology, highlighting trends in automation, microfluidics, and smart systems shaping medical diagnostics and laboratory workflows.

Can you give us an overview of how fluidics has evolved in medical devices and laboratory equipment over the years?

Over the years, fluidics in medical devices and laboratory equipment has evolved from large, centralized systems to highly integrated, compact solutions—especially for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics. The demand for faster diagnostics, reduced supply chain dependencies, and cost-effective instrumentation has pushed OEMs toward miniaturized, precise fluidic systems.

At Fluid Metering, our core technology has long supported traditional, high-reliability architectures. Our pumps are engineered as precision instrumentation designed to last the full lifecycle of medical and diagnostic devices, making them a cornerstone of high-accuracy fluid management. However, as the industry shifts towards microfluidics and smaller, more integrated systems, we recognize the need to adapt and innovate.

As the new Head of Product, my focus is on bridging that gap—leveraging our legacy of precision and reliability while evolving toward more compact, high-performance fluidic solutions that meet the growing demands of next-generation medical and lab devices.

What are some of the most significant advancements in fluidic technology that have improved medical diagnostics and research?

One of the most significant advancements in fluidic technology has been the rise of microfluidics, which has transformed medical diagnostics and research—particularly in drug discovery, gene therapies, and high-throughput screening. These systems allow for extremely precise handling of small fluid volumes, reducing reagent costs while increasing sensitivity and automation.

Companies like Tecan and Hamilton have led the way in integrating advanced fluidic handling into fully automated lab workflows. However, as fluidic technology evolves, there's growing demand for next-generation pumps and fluid handling systems that seamlessly integrate into microfluidic architectures while maintaining reliability and cost-efficiency.

At Fluid Metering, we recognize this shift and are actively exploring how to leverage our precision fluidics expertise to support these advancements—ensuring that medical and laboratory workflows remain both high-performance and commercially viable.

How do modern fluidic systems enhance the precision and efficiency of medical diagnostic devices?

Modern fluidic systems enhance precision and efficiency in medical diagnostic devices by ensuring high accuracy, minimal reagent waste, and long-term reliability. For OEMs, this translates into significant cost savings, not just in reduced consumable waste but also in eliminating field service costs and improving end-user satisfaction.

One of the biggest challenges we see is that many OEMs prioritize bottom-line costs over total cost of ownership. This often leads to the selection of lower-precision fluidics, which can result in higher reagent consumption, assay failures, and increased service calls—ultimately frustrating end users. If customers switch to a competitor’s instrument due to these issues, OEMs risk losing decades of recurring revenue from consumables.

We’ve worked with proactive OEMs who recognize this, and ROI calculations have revealed potential savings in the hundreds of millions of dollars—a massive, often overlooked opportunity. At Fluid Metering, our goal is to help OEMs see beyond upfront costs and optimize fluidic performance for long-term success.

How do fluidics contribute to automation in laboratory workflows, and what impact does this have on research and clinical testing?

Fluidics—the science of precisely controlling liquids and gases—is present at every stage of laboratory workflows, from sample preparation to analysis and data integration. Automation in fluidics has revolutionized research and clinical testing by reducing human error, increasing throughput, and enhancing reproducibility.

Sample preparation: Automated liquid handling systems, such as pipetting robots, rely on precision fluidics to dispense reagents and samples accurately and consistently, ensuring reproducibility in assays and eliminating variability from manual pipetting.

As laboratory automation continues to advance, the demand for high-precision, low-maintenance fluidic solutions will grow. At Fluid Metering, we see an opportunity to evolve our technology to better align with automated workflows, ensuring greater efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for our OEM partners.

What are some emerging trends or innovations in fluidic technology that could shape the future of medical devices and laboratory equipment?

Several key trends are shaping the future of fluidics in medical devices and laboratory equipment:

Microfluidics & lab-on-a-chip: The industry is moving toward miniaturized, integrated systems that enable precise handling of ultra-small reagent volumes. These technologies power point-of-care diagnostics, drug discovery, and next-gen sequencing, all areas where precision fluidics play a critical role.

At Fluid Metering, we are focused on advancing fluidic technologies that integrate reliability, precision, and smart automation, ensuring our OEM partners stay ahead of evolving industry demands.

What’s an emerging technology in fluidics that you’re particularly excited about?

One of my favourite emerging technologies in fluidics is smart & connected fluidics. As laboratory and diagnostic workflows become more automated, there is an increasing need for fluidic systems that are not just precise, but also intelligent—capable of self-monitoring, adjusting flow rates in real time, and integrating with AI-driven diagnostics.

At Fluid Metering, we are actively exploring ways to bring greater intelligence and connectivity to our fluidic solutions. A key part of this effort is our collaboration with our parent company, Roper, to integrate smart fluidic systems directly into Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). This will enable a seamless connection between fluidics and data management, providing OEMs and laboratories with a more comprehensive, automated solution. By leveraging LIMS integration, we can offer real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and advanced analytics, helping laboratories optimize performance, reduce downtime, and improve reproducibility.

Beyond smart fluidics, we are also highly interested in single-use and disposable fluidic systems, as they play an essential role in contamination-free diagnostics and biopharmaceutical applications. As these technologies evolve, we see significant opportunities for Fluid Metering to leverage our precision fluidics expertise in new, cutting-edge applications.

What are the biggest challenges when working with highly sensitive fluids, such as in pharmaceuticals or diagnostics?

One of the biggest challenges when working with highly sensitive fluids in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics is the wide range of properties these fluids can have. Customers ask us to dispense materials that vary significantly in viscosity, composition, and particle content—including suspended and unsuspended solids like magnetic beads or silica gel beads. These applications require precise, consistent, and contamination-free handling, which can be difficult to achieve without specialized fluidic solutions.

For example, our pumps are used in delicate dispensing applications such as mAb (monoclonal antibody) metering and silica bead suspensions, both of which require extreme precision to maintain fluid integrity. Two of the most common concerns we hear from customers are shear stress and pulsation—both of which can negatively impact sensitive biological or particulate-laden fluids. While our pumps often push the boundaries of feasibility, we’ve found that working closely with OEMs and our engineering team can help optimize solutions that successfully meet application requirements.

Another major challenge is handling crystallizing fluids. Some reagents and pharmaceutical formulations are prone to precipitation, scaling, or clogging, which can compromise instrument performance and fluidic pathways. To address this, we have developed proprietary technologies, including specialized coatings and custom ceramic components, that prevent crystallization and ensure long-term system reliability.

Ultimately, the key to successfully handling sensitive fluids is understanding the specific interaction between the fluid, the dispensing mechanism, and the application requirements. A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work—OEMs benefit the most when they engage early in the design phase to ensure the fluidic system is optimized for their unique needs.

What’s your approach to balancing innovation, cost and practicality in product development to ensure your fluidic solutions are not only advanced but also commercially viable?

Balancing innovation, cost, and practicality in fluidic product development requires close collaboration with OEMs to ensure that new technologies are not only technically advanced but also commercially viable. While we are always pushing the boundaries of precision, integration, and reliability, our success depends on how well our solutions align with our OEM partners’ needs, product roadmaps, and cost structures.

Our approach is built on three key pillars:

Engineering precision without over-engineering: Many fluidic challenges, such as pulsation-free flow, shear-sensitive fluid handling, and miniaturization, require advanced engineering solutions. However, over-engineering can drive up costs unnecessarily. By working directly with OEMs early in the design process, we ensure that high-precision performance doesn’t come with excessive complexity or price.

Many fluidic challenges, such as pulsation-free flow, shear-sensitive fluid handling, and miniaturization, require advanced engineering solutions. However, over-engineering can drive up costs unnecessarily. By working directly with OEMs early in the design process, we ensure that high-precision performance doesn’t come with excessive complexity or price. Total cost of ownership vs. upfront cost: A common industry pitfall is prioritizing upfront component costs over long-term system savings. Through partnership-driven development, we help OEMs recognize how high-precision fluidics can reduce reagent waste, improve reliability, and minimize service costs—factors that translate into significant savings over an instrument’s lifecycle.

A common industry pitfall is prioritizing upfront component costs over long-term system savings. Through partnership-driven development, we help OEMs recognize how high-precision fluidics can reduce reagent waste, improve reliability, and minimize service costs—factors that translate into significant savings over an instrument’s lifecycle. Smart iteration & customization: Instead of taking a one-size-fits-all approach, we develop customized solutions in direct collaboration with OEMs. By using modular design principles and adaptable components, we can align innovation with real-world application needs, reducing unnecessary redesign costs while maintaining high performance.

Our most successful innovations come from strong partnerships with OEMs who understand that fluidic performance is a key differentiator in their instruments. At Fluid Metering, we see ourselves as an extension of our OEM partners’ engineering teams, ensuring that innovation translates into real-world benefits—whether through precision, reliability, or cost-effectiveness.

We believe the future of fluidics lies in highly integrated, smart, and scalable solutions that enable OEMs to stay ahead of industry demands while ensuring their products remain commercially competitive and scientifically robust.

CeramPump® Valveless Technology Play

Video Credit: Fluid Metering, Inc.

Where do you see the biggest opportunities for fluidics in the next five years?

We are at a critical inflection point in fluidics, driven by the integration of AI and smart automation. Previously, the adoption of IoT 4.0 and smart factories was seen as too complex, requiring extensive instrumentation and control (I&C), verification and validation (V&V), and regulatory documentation. AI is rapidly simplifying these challenges, unlocking new possibilities in automation.

One of the most exciting opportunities I’ve heard about lies in AI-driven cancer diagnostics. Studies show that trained AI models can be significantly more accurate than doctors at identifying cancerous cells, as AI can analyze vast datasets that no human could process manually. This is poised to reshape fluidic workflows, particularly in histology and pathology applications.

For example, traditional cell and slide staining—a process that relies on precise fluidic dispensing—may undergo a major transformation with the rise of digital staining. We've had fascinating discussions with OEMs who believe the future may not require physical stains at all. Instead, AI could analyze biopsy images digitally, removing the need for certain fluidic applications.

In one way, this is disruptive, as it could impact existing business models. But in another, it’s an opportunity for forced growth. Fluidics will still play a role in upstream processes like sample preparation, cell isolation, and reagent management. The challenge—and the opportunity—is to evolve alongside AI-driven automation, ensuring that fluidics remains an essential part of next-generation diagnostics.

As AI reshapes laboratory automation, Fluid Metering is actively exploring how to adapt and innovate, ensuring that fluidics remains at the core of advanced medical and biotech applications.

Can you share a success story where Fluid Metering played a key role in advancing a medical or lab application?

One of our largest OEM customers was designing a next-generation immunoassay instrument but struggled to find a fluidic solution that could precisely and accurately dispense their new assays. Their biggest challenge was that the new assays required much smaller dispense volumes than they had previously worked with, and they encountered issues with hanging drops and splashing—both of which compromised accuracy and reproducibility.

Fluid Metering worked hand in hand with their engineering team to integrate the Fenyx pump into their new design. The Fenyx pump provided the flexibility to vary dispense volumes between 4 and 9µL, while also enabling non-contact dispensing without any splashing. This not only eliminated their dispensing inconsistencies but also ensured that their assays remained highly reproducible and efficient.

This collaboration showcased how early partnership and precision-engineered fluidic solutions can help OEMs overcome critical dispensing challenges and bring innovative diagnostics to market.

Fluid Metering's FENYX Variable Dispense Pump Play

Video Credit: Fluid Metering, Inc.

What’s next for Fluid Metering? Are there any exciting projects or innovations on the horizon?

Fluid Metering is entering an exciting phase of innovation and expansion, with a strong focus on new fluidic hardware, advanced pumping solutions, and miniaturization.

Expanding our fluidic hardware portfolio: We are actively developing new fluidic components that complement our existing technology, including solutions for pipetting applications. This expansion ensures we continue to meet the evolving demands of diagnostics, biotech, and laboratory automation.

We are actively developing new fluidic components that complement our existing technology, including solutions for pipetting applications. This expansion ensures we continue to meet the evolving demands of diagnostics, biotech, and laboratory automation. Pushing the boundaries of pulsation-free metering: We are collaborating with partners and industry leaders to explore new and innovative pumping solutions that tackle some of the most challenging pain points in achieving ultra-precise, pulsation-free fluid control. This is critical for applications where flow stability directly impacts accuracy and repeatability.

We are collaborating with partners and industry leaders to explore new and innovative pumping solutions that tackle some of the most challenging pain points in achieving ultra-precise, pulsation-free fluid control. This is critical for applications where flow stability directly impacts accuracy and repeatability. Advancing miniaturization: The industry is moving toward smaller, more integrated systems, and we are actively engaged in miniaturization efforts. However, the challenge lies in capturing the true voice of the customer (VOC) to define what "miniature" really means in different applications. We are balancing performance, size, and cost targets to develop realistic, scalable solutions that bring real value to OEMs.

Looking ahead, we see huge opportunities in AI-driven automation, connectivity, and next-generation fluidics. By continuously adapting to industry trends and collaborating with forward-thinking partners, Fluid Metering is well-positioned to lead the future of precision fluid control.

About Blake Webb

Blake Webb is Head of Product Management at Fluid Metering, where he oversees the strategy and development of fluidics and software product portfolios.

Since joining in 2023, he has focused on identifying emerging customer needs and guiding products from concept to launch. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maine, with a background rooted in fluidic system innovation.