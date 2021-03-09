New analysis shows SARS-CoV-2 mutations rarely persist in subsequent transmissions

An analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome diversity in more than 1,000 people in the United Kingdom suggests that if viral mutations do arise, they can be transmitted in some cases but they rarely persist in subsequent transmissions.

"Our observations indicate the within-host emergence of vaccine- and therapeutic-escape mutations is likely to be relatively rare," say the authors, "at least during early infection when viral loads are high." However, because mutations that can escape therapies like antibodies were identified, including in higher viral load samples, the authors encourage continued monitoring and vigilance, particularly as vaccines and therapeutics that put "pressure" on viruses to adapt are rolled out more widely. Most analyses of mutations in SARS-CoV-2 to date have been focused on mutations observed in individuals that represent the dominant variants.

Related Stories

However, new mutations are emerging in infected individuals, too, and knowledge of the full underlying diversity of viruses in human hosts - how frequently they emerge, and whether they are transmitted - is important for understanding viral adaption and patterns of spread. To better characterize diversity in single human hosts, Katrina Lythgoe and colleagues used an RNA sequencing approach to analyze 1,390 SARS-CoV-2 genomes from 1,313 nasopharyngeal swabs sampled mostly from symptomatic patients in the UK who had gotten sick between March and June 2020 (the first global wave of infection).

The authors observed only one or two variants in most individuals, but a few patients carried many variants. Most of these were lost at the point of transmission, though a small number initiated ongoing transmission and wider dissemination. Too, there were very few cases of virus transmission between households in the studied genomes. These results suggest that during early infection, mutations that can increase the virus's chances of escaping therapies rarely emerge and transmit.

Even so, the authors did identify variants that can give the virus an advantage, including in high viral load samples. This indicates that naturally occurring variants would have the opportunity to spread as population selection pressure from vaccine rollout increases. The findings underline the need for continued monitoring, they say.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Journal reference:

Lythgoe, K.A., et al. (2021) SARS-CoV-2 within-host diversity and transmission. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abg0821.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New SARS-CoV-2 B.1.526 variant emerges in New York
New evidence of SARS-CoV-2 spreading on planes
Moderna vaccine reduces viral spread by at least 60 percent, finds study
Children may transmit SARS-CoV-2 at same level as adults, suggests study
Study confirms B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more transmissible
L452R mutation potentially favors adaptive evolution of SARS-CoV-2
UK public health authorities review early data on the effectiveness of Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
Study demonstrates long-term neuropsychological consequences following SARS-CoV-2 infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pfizer SARS-CoV-2 vaccine effective from day 11 post 1st vaccination