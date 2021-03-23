Speakers Announced for Virtual Experimental Biology 2021 Meeting

Renowned scientists—including Nobel laureates, research pioneers, and celebrated educators—will speak at the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting, to be held April 27–30. Bringing together thousands of life scientists in one interdisciplinary community, EB showcases the latest advances in anatomy, biochemistry, molecular biology, investigative pathology, pharmacology, and physiology.

EB 2021 will feature these speakers along with research announcements from hundreds of other scientists:

Tony Hunter, Ph.D., Salk Institute for Biological Studies, won the international Tang Prize for Biopharmaceutical Science for his discovery of tyrosine phosphorylation, a key milestone enabling the development of targeted cancer therapies known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors. He will present the Tang Prize Award Lecture, “Tyrosine Phosphorylation—From Discovery to Drug Development and Beyond,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. (more information)

Brian Kobilka, MD, Stanford University, won the 2012 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for revealing the workings of the important family of G protein-coupled receptor activation receptors (GPCRs). He will present the keynote talk “Structural Insights into the Dynamic Process of G Protein-Coupled Receptor Activation” on Monday, May 10, for the Joint Colloquium on G Protein-Coupled Receptors, a satellite meeting to EB 2021. The colloquium is jointly hosted by the American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) and American Physiological Society (APS). (more information)

Peter C. Agre, MD, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, will be an American Association for Anatomy keynote speaker. He was awarded the 2003 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of aquaporin water channels, or the plumbing system of cells. His research focuses on molecular aspects of human diseases, including hemolytic anemias, blood group antigens, and malaria. As director of the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute, he oversees scientific training and research efforts of 20 laboratories in Baltimore and field studies in Zambia and Zimbabwe. Agre will present “Aquaporin Water Channels – from Atomic Structure to Malaria” during a session that starts at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. (more information)

Mario R. Capecchi, Ph.D., University of Utah School of Medicine, won the 2007 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for his work on targeted gene modification that created knockout mice. This work led to the development of mouse models of human disease that have been used to study the functions of numerous genes. He will present the APS Nobel Prize Lecture, “The Making of a Scientist—An Unlikely Journey” at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30. (more information)

Jean Schaffer, MD, Joslin Diabetes Center at Harvard University, is being honored with the ASBMB Avanti Award in Lipids. Schaffer is an associate editor for the ASBMB’s Journal of Lipid Research and studies cell death caused by metabolic stress. She will talk about how she leverages genetics to uncover the molecular transducers of metabolic stress in the award lecture “Death by Lipids: Role of Noncoding RNAs in Metabolic Stress” at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29. (more information)

George Perry, Ph.D., University of Texas at San Antonio, is receiving the American Society for Investigative Pathology Rous–Whipple Award in recognition of his work on the role of oxidative damage in Alzheimer's disease. His research focuses on how cells in the brain respond to the presence of this damage. He will present an award lecture titled “Pathology in Alzheimer Disease: A Protective Response?” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. (more information)

EB host societies are the American Association for Anatomy, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.