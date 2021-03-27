Mimicking stress signals can protect the brain and retina from aging

How do different parts of the body communicate? Scientists at St. Jude are studying how signals sent from skeletal muscle affect the brain.

The team studied fruit flies and cutting-edge brain cell models called organoids. They focused on the signals muscles send when stressed. The researchers found that stress signals rely on an enzyme called Amyrel amylase and its product, the disaccharide maltose.

The scientists showed that mimicking the stress signals can protect the brain and retina from aging. The signals work by preventing the buildup of misfolded protein aggregates. Findings suggest that tailoring this signaling may potentially help combat neurodegenerative conditions like age-related dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

We found that a stress response induced in muscle could impact not only the muscle but also promote protein quality control in distant tissues like the brain and retina. This stress response was actually protecting those tissues during aging."

Fabio Demontis, PhD, Developmental Neurobiology, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Cell Metabolism published a report on this work.

Source:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Muscle strength associated with reduced COVID-19 hospitalization in older adults
Persistent loneliness during midlife can increase risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease
Aerobic exercise may help slow memory loss for older adults with Alzheimer's dementia
Consumption of processed meat associated with increased risk of dementia
Dementia risk escalates with the number and severity of strokes
Study explores impact of reminiscence therapy on Alzheimer’s and dementia patients
New report identifies key barriers and enablers for data sharing in dementia research
A retinal photo may provide early warning signs of stroke and dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Socioeconomic deprivation linked to large proportion of dementia deaths in England, Wales