Midlife exercise cuts dementia risk by up to 45 percent, new study shows

New findings from the Framingham Heart Study show that staying active in midlife and late life has a powerful impact on long-term brain health and may significantly reduce the risk of dementia.

Study: Physical Activity Over the Adult Life Course and Risk of Dementia in the Framingham Heart Study. Image Credit: Master1305 / Shutterstock

Study: Physical Activity Over the Adult Life Course and Risk of Dementia in the Framingham Heart Study. Image Credit: Master1305 / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers examined whether physical activity during early adulthood, midlife, or late life is most strongly associated with a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or all-cause dementia.

Their findings indicate that higher physical activity in midlife and late life was linked to a 41-45% lower risk of all-cause dementia, with slightly stronger reductions observed in the highest activity quintile (Q5), and similar patterns were observed for Alzheimer’s disease.

Lifestyle and Timing Challenges in Dementia Prevention Research

Dementia poses a major global health challenge, and effective preventive strategies are urgently needed because current drug treatments for Alzheimer’s disease offer only modest benefits, are costly, and may cause side effects. Growing evidence suggests that modifying lifestyle factors could prevent a substantial portion of dementia cases.

Physical activity is among these modifiable factors, especially during midlife. However, it remains unclear when across adulthood physical activity matters most for long-term brain health. Past research has shown that being physically active in midlife or later life is associated with better brain structure, improved cognitive performance, and a lower risk of dementia. 

Physical activity earlier in life may also be beneficial. However, many studies rely on older adults recalling their youthful activity levels, which introduces error and the possibility of reverse causation, especially when cognitive impairment is already present. As a result, the specific life stages at which physical activity has the greatest impact remain uncertain. 

To clarify this issue, researchers used long-term, prospectively collected data from the Framingham Heart Study, which began in the early 1970s. They aimed to determine whether physical activity in early adulthood, midlife, or late life is most strongly linked with reduced dementia risk.

Participant Selection Across Early, Midlife, and Late-Life Stages

Participants were included if they were dementia-free and had physical activity data at a baseline exam corresponding to one of three life stages: early adulthood (ages 26 to 44), midlife (ages 45 to 64), or late life (ages 65 to 88).

Related Stories

The final analytic samples included 1526 early adult, 1943 midlife, and 885 late life participants. All participants provided informed consent, and the study followed established guidelines.

Physical Activity Measurement Using the Activity Index

Physical activity was measured using the Physical Activity Index, which assigns weighted values to hours spent in sleep, sedentary, slight, moderate, and heavy activities. Higher scores indicate greater total activity. Scores were divided into age-specific quintiles for comparison.

Participants were followed until dementia diagnosis, death, or December 31, 2023. Dementia, all-cause or Alzheimer’s disease, was diagnosed through expert consensus using standard diagnostic criteria.

Cox proportional hazards models estimated hazard ratios for dementia risk across physical activity quintiles, adjusting for age, sex, education, body mass index (BMI), smoking, hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 status.

Additional analyses considered tertiles and quartiles of activity, activity intensity levels, APOE ε4 stratification, and Alzheimer’s dementia specifically.

Dementia Incidence and Early Patterns Across Life Stages

Participants in late life generally had lower education, higher BMI, and more cardiometabolic conditions than younger groups. Throughout follow-up, 567 individuals developed dementia, 4 percent of early adult, 14 percent of midlife, and 26 percent of late life participants.

Across all age groups, participants with lower physical activity had higher mortality. These results emphasize the higher risk of dementia among less active individuals, especially in midlife and late life.

After accounting for demographic and health factors, only higher physical activity during midlife and late life, not early adulthood, was associated with a significantly reduced risk of all-cause dementia.

In both midlife and late life, individuals in the highest activity quintiles had a significantly lower dementia risk than those in the lowest quintile, approximately 40 percent lower, with Q4 and Q5 showing the strongest associations. 

Early adult activity showed no significant association with dementia risk, likely reflecting the small number of dementia cases in this age group.

APOE ε4 Genetics Modify Midlife and Late-Life Activity Effects

APOE ε4 status modified these associations. The interaction between APOE ε4 and physical activity was statistically significant for midlife only, indicating that genetic risk influenced the strength of the association during this period.

Among non-carriers, higher midlife activity was linked to substantially lower dementia risk, while late-life activity predicted reduced risk for both carriers and non-carriers. In ε4 carriers, only the highest late-life activity level, Q5, reached statistical significance. 

Patterns were similar for Alzheimer’s dementia specifically, with the highest level of midlife and late-life activity associated with lower incidence. However, for Alzheimer’s disease in ε4 carriers, the association did not reach statistical significance, a nuance not attributable to insufficient sample size in the late-life group.

Moderate and heavy midlife activity were particularly protective, whereas slight activity showed no benefit. In late life, benefit was observed regardless of activity intensity.

Strengths and Limitations of the Life-Course Physical Activity Approach

The study shows that midlife and late-life physical activity are key periods during which higher activity levels are associated with reduced risk of all-cause and Alzheimer’s dementia.

Midlife benefits were tied to moderate or heavy activity, whereas late-life benefits occurred regardless of intensity. APOE ε4 status influenced these associations, with stronger effects in non-carriers during midlife and more limited effects in carriers until late life.

These findings reinforce the importance of promoting physical activity across adulthood, particularly during midlife, to support cognitive health.

The life course design, extended follow-up, comprehensive adjudication of dementia, and detailed covariate data are significant strengths of this analysis. However, the predominantly European ancestry sample, limited numbers of dementia cases in early adulthood, reliance on self-reported activity at a single time point, inability to assess earlier-life activity, and potential misclassification or survival bias may limit the generalizability of the results.

Overall, the study identifies midlife and late life as critical windows for physical-activity-based dementia prevention.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2025, November 20). Midlife exercise cuts dementia risk by up to 45 percent, new study shows. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 20, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251120/Midlife-exercise-cuts-dementia-risk-by-up-to-45-percent-new-study-shows.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Midlife exercise cuts dementia risk by up to 45 percent, new study shows". News-Medical. 20 November 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251120/Midlife-exercise-cuts-dementia-risk-by-up-to-45-percent-new-study-shows.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Midlife exercise cuts dementia risk by up to 45 percent, new study shows". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251120/Midlife-exercise-cuts-dementia-risk-by-up-to-45-percent-new-study-shows.aspx. (accessed November 20, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2025. Midlife exercise cuts dementia risk by up to 45 percent, new study shows. News-Medical, viewed 20 November 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251120/Midlife-exercise-cuts-dementia-risk-by-up-to-45-percent-new-study-shows.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study reveals widespread use of burdensome interventions for older dementia patients in Singapore
Real-time personalized music enhances emotional experience and performance
Supervised training boosts muscle mass and balance in advanced breast cancer patients
Home exercise alone highly effective for meniscal tear and osteoarthritis pain, says study
Heart damage during middle age linked to greater dementia risk in later life
Researchers discover why living in a deprived neighborhood may raise dementia risk
New expert recommendations redefine exercise as therapy for children with asthma
Muscle-driven gene therapy shows promise for protecting memory in Alzheimer’s

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Natural compound and exercise work together to enhance musculoskeletal health in aging bodies