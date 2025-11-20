Engineered CAR-T cells show promise against glioblastoma in preclinical models

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of GenevaNov 20 2025

With a five-year survival rate of less than 5%, glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. Until now, all available treatments, including immunotherapy — which involves strengthening the immune system to fight cancer— have proved disappointing. CAR-T cells are genetically modified immune cells manufactured in the laboratory and designed to identify and destroy cancer cells. By targeting a protein present in the tumor environment, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Geneva University Hospital (HUG) has developed CAR-T cells capable of destroying glioblastoma cells. Their efficacy in an animal model of the disease paves the way for clinical trials in humans. These results are published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.

Glioblastoma presents as a mass in the brain, consisting of tumor cells but also other types of cells, as is the case in most cancers. ''However, glioblastoma is unique in that it contains very few T cells, the immune cells that are able to recognise cancer cells and destroy them,'' says Valérie Dutoit, a researcher in the Department of Medicine and the Translational Research Centre in Onco-Haematology (CRTOH) at the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine. ''This is why glioblastoma, unlike melanoma or certain lung cancers, for example, does not respond to standard immunotherapies. Our approach is therefore to provide the patient with the missing T cells by generating them in the laboratory.''

High-precision cells

The production of CAR-T cells (for chimeric antigen receptor T cells) involves taking T cells from the blood of the patient, modifying them in the laboratory to enable them to identify and destroy tumor cells, and then re-injecting them. ''This approach is based on identifying tumor-specific proteins that T cells can target without affecting healthy cells, a task that is particularly complex in the case of glioblastoma, which is characterised by a high cellular heterogeneity,'' explains Denis Migliorini, professor in the Department of Medicine and at the CRTOH of the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine and head of the neuro-oncology unit at the HUG. ''In a previous study, we identified an important target, the PTPRZ1 marker, which is present on the surface of certain tumor cells. However, attacking glioblastoma on a single target is not enough to avoid the risk of relapse.''

The team is now strengthening its arsenal with a new target associated with glioblastoma: the Tenascin-C (TNC) protein, produced and released into the tumor environment. It constitutes the extracellular matrix - a kind of jelly in which tumor cells are immersed. By targeting Tenascin-C, CAR-T cells trigger a series of pro-inflammatory reactions that induce the death of the cells that produce it. ''Furthermore, we have been able to demonstrate that CAR-T cells are capable of locally destroying cancer cells that do not produce Tenascin-C, which amplifies their activity without any risk of deleterious effects on healthy cells,'' says Denis Migliorini.

Overcoming tumor resistance

One of the problems encountered by scientists is the emergence of resistance mechanisms, which lead to the rapid exhaustion of CAR-T cells. ''By identifying three markers of cell exhaustion and counteracting their activity, we were able to significantly prolong the efficacy of CAR-T cells in mice with glioblastoma used as models of the human disease,'' enthuses Valérie Dutoit.

Related Stories

The very positive results of this study now make it possible to consider a clinical trial. ''Our goal is to generate genetically modified immune cells against several targets at once in the hope of reaching as many cancer cells as possible,'' says Denis Migliorini. This clinical study is expected to begin in about a year and will take place in Geneva and Lausanne. ''It will also involve adjusting CAR-T cells to each patient in order to eradicate as many cells as possible, even when facing tumor heterogeneity.''

Source:

University of Geneva 

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Johns Hopkins study links mild pancreatic duct dilatation to higher cancer risk
Simple blood test may be a better guide treatment for ovarian cancer
Low-intensity noise therapy shows how tuning sound to the brain can ease tinnitus
Study: Biological underpinnings of autism and ADHD may transcend traditional diagnostic boundaries
Study finds reduced cortical choline levels in people with anxiety disorders
Coffee protects the brain, metabolism, and immunity at the molecular level
Study advances the possibility of age-based pancreatic cancer treatment
Utah researchers uncover microglia as key regulators of anxiety in the brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
MD Anderson launches historic $2.5 billion campaign to end cancer