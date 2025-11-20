Researchers identify the key habits that help adults eat more slowly

New research reveals that savoring each bite and maintaining good oral health are key to helping adults slow down their eating and develop healthier lifelong habits.

Study: Dietary and oral factors associated with eating slowly and chewing well: a National web-based study. Image Credit: PeopleImages / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in Scientific Reports , researchers examined factors associated with chewing well and eating slowly among Japanese adults. They found that, across genders and age groups, chewing thoroughly and eating slowly were linked to not eating with one’s mouth full and to savoring food. The analysis also highlighted that these behaviours aligned with Japan’s national Shokuiku nutrition-education goals. Good oral health also contributed to these behaviors.

Slow Eating, Satiety, and Metabolic Implications

Recent research has increasingly focused on eating behaviors that support satiety and prevent excessive energy intake, such as eating slowly and chewing thoroughly. Studies consistently show that fast eating is associated with obesity and overweight, while slow eating may help regulate appetite and reduce calorie consumption. Chewing well, which increases chewing frequency and often lengthens meal duration, may also influence metabolic responses by stimulating insulin secretion and satiety hormones.

Oral Health Barriers Affecting Chewing Quality

However, adequate chewing can be hindered by poor dental or oral health, particularly conditions more common with aging, such as periodontal disease, tooth loss, and general oral frailty. In Japan, where the population is rapidly aging, healthy eating behaviors are promoted through national initiatives, including the Basic Act on Shokuiku and related Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries programs, which aim to increase the proportion of individuals who eat slowly and chew well. Despite these efforts, national survey data show that this behavior has plateaued or slightly declined in recent years.

Gaps in Research on Savoring and Eating Pace

Public health campaigns also encourage “savoring food slowly,” but few studies have examined whether savoring is directly related to eating slowly and chewing well. Existing research often focuses on either slow eating or chewing quality alone, leaving a gap in understanding the combined behavior.

National Survey Framework and Participant Selection

This cross-sectional study was conducted within a national project on dental and oral health in Japan. Participants were drawn from a large pool of 1.3 million adults registered with a major online survey company. Individuals in their 40s–70s were randomly invited, screened for eligibility, and completed an anonymous self-administered questionnaire, and 1,644 were included in analyses. Ethical approval and informed consent procedures were followed.

Questionnaire Measures on Eating Behaviors and Oral Health

The questionnaire was developed using validated indicators from national nutrition and health surveys and guidelines. The main outcome was assessed using a four-category response and supported by additional questions on eating speed and chewing habits. Explanatory variables covered dietary and health behaviours, family meal patterns, dental and oral health (including periodontal symptoms, oral frailty items, chewing function), physical and medical conditions, body mass index ( BMI ) categories, and socioeconomic factors.

Statistical Tests Identifying Predictors of Eating Pace

Analyses were stratified by gender and age group. Associations between the outcome and individual variables were first examined using the Cochran–Mantel–Haenszel test. Logistic regression (forced entry and stepwise models) was then used to estimate odds ratios for factors associated with eating slowly and chewing well.

Savoring Food Emerged as the Dominant Predictor

The study found strong and consistent associations between eating slowly and chewing well and specific dietary behaviors, particularly savoring food while eating (with odds ratios greater than 11 in both men and women) and not eating with one’s mouth full (odds ratios approximately 2.6–3.3). These patterns were evident for men and women across nearly all age groups.

Oral Health Indicators Supporting Slow, Thorough Chewing

Oral health factors also played an important role: among men, the absence of bone loss around the teeth was linked to eating slowly and chewing well, while among women, the absence of a toothache was a key factor. Although the dataset included several additional oral-function indicators, such as difficulty chewing tough foods or the presence of untreated cavities, these were not retained as major independent predictors in the final logistic regression models.

Social and Economic Influences on Eating Behavior

Socioeconomic associations were mixed. In various age groups, having children, living alone, or having higher education showed relationships with slow eating and thorough chewing, but these patterns differed by gender and age. BMI showed limited associations. Only men in their 40s and 70s who did not eat slowly and chew well tended to be overweight, obese, or underweight, while no comparable pattern appeared in women.

Additional Dietary Habits Linked to Slow Eating

Additional behavioral factors, such as not eating until full, snacking frequency, eating breakfast with family, dietary balance, and dietary variety, were linked to slow eating and thorough chewing in certain age groups. Logistic regression confirmed that savoring food was the strongest predictor, followed by avoiding eating with one’s mouth full, with oral health conditions emerging as important secondary contributors. The distinction between structural oral-health factors (such as periodontal bone loss) and functional symptoms (such as toothache) was evident across gender-specific models.

Mindful Eating and Oral Health as Key Behavior Targets

The study found that savoring food was consistently linked with eating slowly and chewing well across almost all age and gender groups, suggesting this mindful practice may help promote healthier eating behaviors throughout adulthood. Avoiding eating with one’s mouth full also showed strong associations, reinforcing the idea that bite size and eating manners influence chewing and speed.

Family Context and Midlife Eating Patterns

Family meal patterns mattered particularly for middle-aged women, hinting that social context and caregiving roles may shape these habits. Oral health also played a key role, with fewer dental problems, such as the absence of bone loss in men and the absence of toothache or difficulty chewing in women, supporting slow, thorough chewing.

Study Strengths and Limits in Understanding Eating Pace

Strengths of this analysis include the novel focus on combined slow-eating and chewing behaviors and the use of logistic regression to identify multiple associated factors. However, limitations include the reliance on self-reported data, particularly for BMI and dietary behaviors, potential measurement error, and the cross-sectional design, which prevents causal interpretation. Overall, encouraging savoring and improving oral health may support healthier lifelong eating patterns.