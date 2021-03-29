Researchers assess the use of nomograms to predict obstructive coronary artery disease

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, Zesen Han, Lihong Lai, Zhaokun Pu and Lan Yang from The People's Hospital of Hua County, Henan, China and Henan University of Science and Technology, Henan, China consider the use of nomograms to predict patients with obstructive coronary artery disease.

The authors developed and validated clinical prediction models for the development of a nomogram to estimate the probability of patients having coronary artery disease (CAD).

An individualized clinical prediction model for patients with CAD allowed an accurate estimation in Chinese populations. The Akaike information criterion is a better method in screening risk factors. The net reclassification improvement and integrated discrimination improvement are better than the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve in discrimination. Decision curve analysis can be used to evaluate the efficiency of clinical prediction models.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Lai, L., et al. (2021) A Nomogram to Predict Patients with Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease: Development and Validation. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2021.0001.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Combination of microfluidic technology and blood flow research may help understand cardiovascular diseases
Drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee may reduce heart failure risk
Cell-selective nanotherapy can help treat atherosclerotic plaques
People with detectable brown fat less likely to suffer cardiac and metabolic conditions
Study examines postoperative outcomes of coronary revascularization in people with and without Alzheimer’s
Machine-learning method can crunch data to find new uses for existing drugs
Mayo Clinic study identifies trends in statin use across the U.S.
UVA researchers identify genes that influence risk for common form of heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Stairs test can help assess heart health