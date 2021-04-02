Study shows decline in subarachnoid hemorrhage hospitalizations during COVID-19 pandemic

New research led by investigators from Boston Medical Center and Grady Memorial Hospital demonstrates the significant decline in hospitalizations for neurological emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate of Subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) - bleeding in the space between the brain and the tissue covering the brain - hospitalizations declined 22.5 percent during the study period, which is consistent with the other reported decreases in emergencies such as stroke or heart attacks.

Published in Stroke & Vascular Neurology, the study compares subarachnoid hemorrhage hospital admissions for the months following throughout the initial COVID surge, in hospitals that bore a greater burdened by COVID-19, and those that did not.

SAH is a global health burden, with high fatality and permanent disability rates, representing a potential impact of these emergent situations. These neurological conditions can be life-threatening if care is not being promptly sought."

Thanh N Nguyen, MD, FRCPc, lead co-author, vascular and interventional neurologist at Boston Medical Center, and professor of neurology and radiology, Boston University School of Medicine

Other important data from this study includes the rate of embolization of ruptured aneurysms and aneurysmal SAH hospitalizations, which declined by 11.5 percent and 24.6 respectively.

Hospitals with a higher COVID-19 hospitalization burden were found to be more vulnerable to the decline in SAH admissions and ruptured aneurysm coiling volume. However, even hospitals with lower COVID-19 hospitalization burden were found to have decreases in SAH admissions, suggesting that access to hospital care was not the main factor for these decreases.

Related Stories

The cross-sectional, retrospective, observational study was done including data from six continents, 37 countries, and 140 comprehensive stroke centers. Patients with the diagnosis of SAH, aneurysmal SAH, ruptured aneurysm in need of coiling interventions, and COVID-19 were identified through prospective aneurysm databases and ICD-10 codes. Monthly and weekly admission volume data were collected over three periods of time: March 1, 2020, to May 31, 2020 (pandemic months), November 1, 2019, to February 29, 2020 (immediately preceding pandemic months), and March 1, 2019, to May 31, 2019 (equivalent period one year prior to pandemic). The findings are similar to reported decreases in SAH city-wide in Paris during a two-week period of the pandemic, and decreases in a Toronto hospital, whereas other cities such as Berlin and Joinville (South Brazil) reported no decreases in SAH during the COVID-19 pandemic.

High and intermediate procedural volume centers were more affected by declines in SAH hospitalizations and ruptured aneurysm embolization than low volume SAH coiling centers during the pandemic. However, hospitals with low SAH coiling volumes demonstrated an increase in the coiling of ruptured aneurysms during the pandemic, despite a significant decrease in total SAH admissions.

"This suggests a shift towards treating more patients with ruptured aneurysms with endovascular techniques during the pandemic to potentially shorten hospitalization times and mitigate risks of perioperative infection to the patient or provider," says Raul Nogueira, MD, director of neuroendovascular service at the Marcus Stroke & Neuroscience Center - Grady Memorial Hospital, lead co-investigator and professor of neurology and radiology at Emory University School of Medicine.

Source:

Boston Medical Center

Journal reference:

Nguyen, T.N., et al. (2021) Decline in subarachnoid haemorrhage volumes associated with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stroke and Vascular Neurology. doi.org/10.1136/svn-2020-000695.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Long-term complications are common among COVID-19 recovered individuals
Study finds rapid increase in IgG and IgA antibody levels following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination
‘Zombie’ cells come to life after the death of the brain
UVA scientists identify a potential way to prevent heart attacks and strokes
Researchers examine the evolutionary race between SARS-CoV-2 and human defenses
New mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in vivo
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted birth statistics in the U.S.?
Low-intensity exercise not enough to counteract effects of long-term weightlessness on the heart

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Mace, CEO at SwiftScale Biologics, about the work they do in cell-free synthesis, their partnership with Sartorius and the biologics field as a whole.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Determination of vaccine-elicited SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in breastmilk