FDA to convene virtual meeting to discuss pediatric use of COVID-19 vaccines

The following quote is attributed to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Vaccines continue to be an important public health measure in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the FDA has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use that have met our rigorous standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness - two are authorized for individuals 18 and older, and one is authorized for individuals 16 and older.

We recognize that the next critical step is having vaccines available for use throughout the pediatric population.

As with the initial COVID-19 vaccine authorizations, we want to ensure that the public has a clear understanding of our expectations for the data and information needed to support requests for emergency use authorization and biologics license applications for vaccines intended to prevent COVID-19 in this pediatric age range."