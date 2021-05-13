Ridiane Denis receives Perkins Award for distinguished service to Boston University

Ridiane Denis, BS, RN, MD, director of clinical research and operations at BU's Clinical & Translational Science Institute, has received a 2021 Perkins Award for distinguished service to the University. Denis is one of three winners of this annual award administered by BU's Faculty Council.

In a letter nominating Denis, a colleague wrote "I cannot identify a bigger hero in our research enterprise than Dr. Denis, who not only worked with multiple partners and [principal investigators] but also supported her staff through this difficult and sometimes uncertain period of time.

Related Stories

"I have witnessed the long hours, the incredible dedication, and the passion she has put into not only our project, but also the important research that Boston Medical Center (Boston University School of Medicine's teaching hospital) has carried out to improve our knowledge of this pathogen and improve care of our patients."

"The most rewarding part of my job is knowing that my team is contributing to valuable present and future research to ameliorate or provide a cure for individuals and/or families," says Denis, who has worked at BU for more than eight years.

COVID-19 did not affect me; on the contrary, it propelled and inspired me."

Ridiane Denis, BS, RN, MD, Director, Clinical Research and Operations, Clinical & Translational Science Institute, Boston University

Nominated by professors, Denis will receive $500, courtesy of an endowment provided by the estate of John S. Perkins, a BU trustee, administrator and faculty member. The awards were created in 1981.

Source:

Boston University School of Medicine

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Could in vitro glycoengineering help produce better SARS-CoV-2 spike candidates for vaccine research?
Study offers a promising blood test for depression, bipolar disorder
Research reveals increase in psychological distress among people during COVID-19 first wave
Japanese–European scientists detect novel genetic mitochondrial disorder
Research suggests that Ginkgo biloba extract contains naturally occurring inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-1 utilizes ORF3a protein to trigger viral release
Research looks at SARS-CoV-2 transmission from people to pets
Research surveys hygiene practices in food supply chains during COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Heart Research UK funds new project investigating the effects of COVID-19 on blood vessels and blood pressure