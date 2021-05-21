Researchers from The University of Western Australia have discovered children can successfully comprehend and create novel human communication systems.

Image Credit: The University of Western Australia

The study, published in Child Development, could help shed light on how new languages are created.

A team from UWA’s School of Psychological Science examined if children could create language-like communication systems using an experimental model similar to the game charades.

Children were asked to communicate a set of meanings to a partner but were not allowed to use conventional language.

Instead, they had to communicate either through gestures or through non-linguistic vocalizations – making sounds that are not words.

Previous studies had shown children were able to create new language-like communication systems, however it was unclear if the children required adult guidance to do so.

The study eliminated the opportunity for adult input or guidance, allowing the researchers to determine if children – aged between six and 12 years – could independently comprehend and create a new communication system.

The results clearly showed that children could successfully comprehend and create novel communication systems, that this ability improved with age and that communication success was higher when children used gestures compared to vocalizations.

Children were better able to understand gestures because they visually resembled their meaning.

Lead author Dr Casey Lister said the findings suggested that gesturing was a useful tool when creating a human communication system.