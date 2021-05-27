Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches next-generation Biolector XT Microbioreactor

Microbioreactor technology is accelerating and increasing automation capabilities with the launch of the new BioLector XT Microbioreactor which features the highest flexibility, enabling more applications in the BioLector series of instruments from m2p-labs, part of the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ Biotechnology Business Unit since November 2020.

Equipped with patented FlowerPlate microtiter plate technology, the new BioLector XT Microbioreactor enables high-throughput strain screenings, cultivation parameter monitoring, and feeding strategy optimization. The BioLector XT Microbioreactor is ideally suited for microbial, fungal, and algal cultivations with real-time evaluations of biomass, pH, dissolved oxygen (DO), and fluorescence for aerobes and anaerobes.

“The hallmark of the BioLector XT Microbioreactor is the ability to gather high-quality data in a quick amount of time with the least amount of manual processes,” said Dr. Sebastian Hofzumahaus, Manager of Product Management at m2p-labs, now part of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “This can eliminate the possibility of human error while also streamlining the lab work. We took every customer comment into consideration to make this our most powerful BioLector microbioreactor in the decade since we first launched the iconic series.”

Popular BioLector microbioreactor features include disposable 48-well Microtiter Plates (MTPs) with online measurements and a simultaneous pH control and feeding managed by patented microfluidic technology. The new BioLector XT Microbioreactor includes more flexible combinations of feeding profiles with customizable protocol settings.

Another powerful new feature is the ability for gassing with up to 100% oxygen thanks to an innovative new lid which also allows for anaerobic fed batches. The improved gassing lid reduces gas consumption and provides an air-tight anaerobic chamber. The chamber can be used in combination with the microfluidic module to design and test pH-regulated fed-batch microbiome processes without the need to house the system in an anaerobic tent.

We have modernized methods to provide a robust and reliable system for continuous operation. Our solution eases the pain and expense of unreproducible results, and significantly reduces hands-on time for complex screening experiments.” Dr. Sebastian Hofzumahaus, Manager of Product Management, m2p-labs

The BioLector XT Microbioreactor succeeds the BioLector Pro Microbioreactor. Visit beckman.com/biolectorxt to learn more or to request a quote. m2p-labs products and associates are transitioning into the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ Biotechnology Business Unit and the m2p-labs Germany site will remain operational.