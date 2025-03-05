Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Rarity Bioscience AB Partnership Brings Molecular Research to Flow Cytometry

Partnership Expands Oncology Research Possibilities.

Revolutionizing molecular research: Beckman & Rarity team up

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, in partnership with Rarity Bioscience AB offers a new approach to oncology research by extending the capabilities of flow cytometry to clinical molecular research.

Under a co-exclusive distribution agreement between the two companies, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will market and distribute the Rarity Bioscience AB superRCA® technology assays. This expands the global reach of this pioneering new solution which accelerates the detection of mutations by using flow cytometry with logarithmically higher sensitivity compared to current gold standard digital PCR (dPCR) method.

While traditional flow cytometry research analyzes phenotypes, this platform combines a molecular assay based on rolling circle amplification and padlock probes with a flow cytometry readout for unprecedented sensitivity and specific multiplex detection of sequence variants, including single point DNA mutations.

The assay offers high throughput resulting in faster turnaround without the need for additional hardware, significantly lowering the barriers to molecular research assays.

“This milestone reinforces our relentless commitment to providing cutting edge and innovative technologies to laboratories while delivering cost and time savings,” said Pietro Lopriore, Vice President and General Manager of the Flow Cytometry Business Unit. “This brings a revolutionary new advancement to the field of molecular MRD (Measurable Residual Disease) research. These assays complement our innovative flow cytometry products, such as DURAClone RE MRD panels, to empower laboratories with a richer variety of technologies to expand and expedite their research possibilities to advance human health.”

“It is with great excitement we are entering into this partnership,” said Linus Bosaeus, CEO of Rarity Bioscience AB. “Our strategic decision to develop superRCA technology for use with widely adopted flow cytometry platforms was driven by the goal of enabling rapid scalability and providing laboratories and researchers with immediate access to high-precision molecular testing. Partnering with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in flow cytometry, further reinforces this strategy and allows us to focus on expanding our platform’s capabilities within MRD assays and beyond.”

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

With a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workflows. With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 2,800 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by clicking here and by following us on LinkedIn.

About Rarity Bioscience AB

Founded in 2021 as a spin-off from Uppsala University, Rarity Bioscience is dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of the superRCA assay technology. This innovative platform is based on a groundbreaking discovery by Dr. Lei Chen, PhD in molecular biology, and developed within the research team of Professor Ulf Landegren at the Department of Immunology, Genetics, and Pathology. Rarity’s superRCA assay is an ultrasensitive, multiplexed technology designed to detect rare nucleic acid sequences in biological samples, such as liquid biopsies. By enabling highly precise mutation detection, superRCA unlocks the full potential of liquid biopsy applications, offering transformative improvements in mutation detection and precision medicine research. www.raritybioscience.com.

